Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Why Texans Choose To Stay In Their Home State More Than Other Americans

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While for some people, the grass is always greener elsewhere — for Texans, it’s the greenest in their own state.

Indeed, the Lone Star State natives are the likeliest to stick around, pointing to the state’s economic health, according to a recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Texas is the best and by far at retaining its native residents, as the analysis found that 82% of native Texans still live there.

Other so-called “sticky” states include North Carolina, with 75.5% of natives remaining; Georgia, with 74.2%; California, with 73%; and Utah, with 72.9%, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, Wyoming is the least-sticky state, with only 45.2% of natives remaining there, while North Dakota and Alaska were the only other states with less than half their native population staying there, with 48.6% and 48.7% remaining, respectively.

Rhode Island, with 55.2% and South Dakota, with 54.2%, round out the bottom five, the analysis found.

What Makes Texas So Special That Its Residents Never Want To Leave?

For one, Texas does not have income tax.

And according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, sticky states have a few traits in common: “Sticky states, where the weather is often warmer, tend to offer better economic conditions than non-sticky states. These conditions can be in the form of better and more varied job opportunities or less burdensome tax policies.”

Investing for Everyone

In addition, the five stickiest states each recorded above-average job growth between 2010 and 2019, meaning there was less pressure for residents to leave to find work. Finally, housing costs also play an important role.

In turn, Business Insider noted that this phenomenon has helped the economy. For instance, between July 2022 and 2023, Texas added over 441,000 jobs, the most of any state in the nation.

In addition, between February 2020 and the end of last year, the state accounted for 35% of the U.S.’s net increase in employment during that time period. Meanwhile, between 2020 and February, 139 companies moved their headquarters to the Lone Star State.

Some of these companies include Tesla, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Toyota Motor, according to Reuters.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Real Estate

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

Real Estate

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your Second Home

Real Estate

15 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your Second Home

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Real Estate

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

Real Estate

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

Real Estate

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

Real Estate

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

Real Estate

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

Real Estate

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

Real Estate

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Professional Real Estate Investor: These Are the 5 Markets I’m Predicting Will Be Huge in 2024

Real Estate

I'm a Professional Real Estate Investor: These Are the 5 Markets I'm Predicting Will Be Huge in 2024

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

Real Estate

How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January — Will Trend Continue in 2024?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January -- Will Trend Continue in 2024?

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!