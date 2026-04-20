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Blazing a Trail to Retirement: Smart Ways to Invest in the Cannabis Era

3 min Read
John Csiszar Written by John Csiszar
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
USA Marijuana Profits.
Darren415 / Getty Images

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Cannabis used to be a fringe market, but now investors have numerous ways to invest in the industry, whether through diversified ETFs, ancillary companies or individual cannabis stocks. The U.S. market alone was estimated at roughly $40 billion as of 2024, according to the National Institute of Health, and it is projected to grow steadily through the end of the decade. 

 

Much like the renewable energy sector, cannabis is not a single investment but rather an ecosystem. You can invest in a variety of different segments of the market, from agriculture and pharmaceuticals to logistics, real estate and consumer packaged goods. While this offers a broad range of opportunities for investors, it can also make it more difficult to pick the biggest winners.

Here are some strategies you can use when investing in cannabis.

Exchange-Traded Funds

Perhaps the easiest way into the cannabis industry is via exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Cannabis ETFs hold a variety of different companies across various segments within the industry, diversifying your risk in a single investment. Rather than betting everything on a single stock, you’ll be exposed to the performance of multiple stocks.

Another benefit of ETFs is that you can pick and choose which segment of the industry you want to own, according to SoFi. For example, rather than owning consumer or cannabis production companies, you can own technology companies providing compliance software or real estate investment trusts leasing cultivation facilities. 

Diversification Across Stocks and Funds

Even though cannabis ETFs can own multiple different stocks, they remain concentrated in a single industry. This can make them more volatile than more broadly diversified equity ETFs that hold stocks across various industries. For this reason, if you’re investing in the cannabis industry, take the time to ensure you aren’t overconcentrated in one area. Consider buying stocks or ETFs across different segments of the industry so that your entire cannabis portfolio doesn’t trade in lockstep, explained ETF Action.

Consider also how your cannabis investments integrate with the rest of your portfolio overall. As the industry is still growing and proving itself, the sector is likely to remain volatile. For that reason, most advisors would recommend that you don’t allocate too large a percentage of your assets to cannabis. 

The Bottom Line

The cannabis industry is becoming less about hype and more about fundamentals. Investors can now evaluate these companies based more on earnings and revenues than speculation. However, that doesn’t mean that you should treat cannabis stocks like blue chips. The industry is still emerging and subject to a variety of legal, regulatory and legislative restrictions according to the FDA. If you’re looking to build long-term wealth, focus on the most sustainable players in the industry with the most durable business miles and avoid risking your money on a single high-flyer. 

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