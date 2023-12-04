Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

5 Investment Moves to Make Now In Case There Is a Santa Claus Rally in 2023

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Close-up of Santas hands with stacks of dollar banknotes.
shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Tis the season for Santa, and many in the stock market are waiting for an appearance from the jolly old man. Whether or not there will be a so-called Santa Claus rally this year remains to be seen, but if there is one, experts say there are some investment moves worth making to reap benefits.

First, What is a Santa Claus Rally?

The concept of a “Santa Claus Rally” refers to a boost in stock market performance often observed in December, typically attributed to increased holiday spending, investor optimism and tax considerations, said Adam Koprucki, founder of Real World Investor.

And as Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial explained, the various theories behind the rally, which is approximately 1%-2%, is based on institutional portfolio managers purchasing stocks before the so-called January effect, when new money needs to be invested; the end of tax-loss harvesting; lower volume in markets during the holiday period which can help skew the market higher on positive inflows; and even a touch of the feel-good holiday spirit surrounding the lead up to the new year.

“It’s important to keep in mind that waiting for Santa to arrive can be frustrating but historically it has an approximately 75% success rate,” added Krosby.

What About This Year?

Several experts argue that conditions are ripe for such a rally to happen.

Investing for Everyone

For instance, Koprucki argued that there will be a Santa Claus rally as GDP has had its most significant growth in two years, and while inflation is down significantly, it is still above the Fed’s target inflation rate, indicating the economy still has steam.

Other factors pointing to a rally, according to some experts, is that stocks have strong momentum coming into December.

“Economic data is pointing to a higher probability of a soft landing and a significant decline in bond yields is supporting higher valuations,” said Niladri Mukherjee, Chief Investment Officer, TIAA Wealth Management. “If data continues to remain firm and the Fed does not push back on easier financial conditions, then December could be another positive month for stocks.”

What Moves Should Investors Make?

Small cap stocks

Robert R. Johnson, PhD, CFA, CAIA, professor of finance, Heider College of Business, Creighton University explained that the Santa Claus Rally is typically more pronounced in small capitalization firms. In turn, returns are generally higher during the period and that the effect is considerably stronger for small-firm portfolios relative to large capitalization portfolios.

“Investors may want to concentrate discretionary buying in small stocks,” he said, adding that discretionary buying should occur just before Christmas.

Wait to Sell

According to Johnson, the holiday period has significantly higher average daily returns in the U.S. stock markets and in many other stock markets across the world. And generally, higher returns come with higher risks.

Investing for Everyone

“However our results indicate that not only is the standard deviation of returns lower during the holiday season, but skewness is often less severe,” he said. “Investors who plan to sell stocks near the end of the year would be wise to wait until after the Santa Claus rally.”

Buy Growth Stocks

These stocks, often in technology or consumer sectors, often benefit more from a year-end rally due to their cyclical nature. “People buy tech such as the latest iPhone, or iPad during the holiday season,” said Koprucki.

Profit-Taking Strategy

Koprucki added that investors might also consider selling some assets that have appreciated to realize gains. If you already hold growth stocks, you may want to consider locking in profits.

Stay Invested in Your Long-Term Asset Allocation Plans

This includes a mix of equity and fixed income and cash, said TIAA’s Mukherjee.

“However high quality bonds offer better value over equities in the medium term,” added Mukherjee.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

The 11 Signs of a Smart Investor

Strategy

The 11 Signs of a Smart Investor

November 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Men vs. Women Investors: Survey Finds Women Have More Money in Their Portfolios

Strategy

Men vs. Women Investors: Survey Finds Women Have More Money in Their Portfolios

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jeff Bezos Uses These Investment Strategies: Can They Help You Build Wealth?

Strategy

Jeff Bezos Uses These Investment Strategies: Can They Help You Build Wealth?

November 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Reasons Copying Warren Buffett’s Investments Can Make You Money

Strategy

3 Reasons Copying Warren Buffett's Investments Can Make You Money

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

Strategy

Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places -- Here's Why

December 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’ To Buy Now

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets' To Buy Now

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market by Age 40?

Strategy

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market by Age 40?

November 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Where To Buy Gold and Silver Coins or Bars: Red Flags To Watch For

Strategy

Where To Buy Gold and Silver Coins or Bars: Red Flags To Watch For

November 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Investing for the Ultra-Rich: 9 Assets Available Only to the Wealthy

Strategy

Investing for the Ultra-Rich: 9 Assets Available Only to the Wealthy

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Will Never Invest In

Strategy

8 Things the Rich Will Never Invest In

November 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Building Wealth: The 6 Best Investments for the Middle Class

Strategy

Building Wealth: The 6 Best Investments for the Middle Class

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Build Assets and Not Liabilities

Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Build Assets and Not Liabilities

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

13 Best Investments You Can Make Right Now

Strategy

13 Best Investments You Can Make Right Now

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Once You Have This Much in The Bank You Can Start Taking On More Financial Risks

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary: Once You Have This Much in The Bank You Can Start Taking On More Financial Risks

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Why a 1% Fee Is Worse Than You Think

Strategy

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Why a 1% Fee Is Worse Than You Think

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Warren Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Investment Strategy

Strategy

100 Things You Didn't Know About Warren Buffett's Billion-Dollar Investment Strategy

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!