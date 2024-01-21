Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Mortgage

Ramit Sethi: 3 Ways To Know Whether You Can Really Afford To Buy That House

3 min Read
By Stephanie Mickelson
©Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi is the author of “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” and the host of a podcast of the same name where he offers financial advice geared towards helping people live a rich life.

To help people decide whether or not they can afford a house, he offers a three-step house guide. This guide breaks down how to determine how much house you can afford and helps you decide whether or not buying a house is right for you at the moment.

Here’s a look at the three ways to know whether you can really afford to buy that house, according to Sethi.

You Have the Right Down Payment Amount

Conventional wisdom says that home buyers should have a down payment equal to at least 20% of the purchase price of the house. Sethi said, “You don’t necessarily have to put that down, but it shows you can be disciplined enough to save that.” Making mortgage payments every month for, potentially, the next 30 years takes a great deal of discipline, so proving to yourself that you can save consistently can help you be more confident in your purchase.

Putting down 20% can also help buyers avoid paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), which will keep the cost of buying a home a little lower. PMI can cost a few hundred dollars a month and can be removed after the loan has been paid down to 80% of the home’s value at the time of purchase.

Save for Your Future

You Accounted for Added Expenses

The down payment and earnest money deposit will come off of the total cost of the mortgage, but there are other costs and fees that will be added to the total cost of buying a house. And Sethi recommends running the numbers, so you know exactly what you’ll be paying and make sure it still makes financial sense to buy the house.

Closing costs typically fall between 3% and 6% of the loan and can include mortgage origination fees, property taxes and other costs like a home appraisal or inspection costs. Other costs associated with buying a house include moving expenses and any repairs or updates that need to be done to the home.

Your Total Housing Costs Aren’t Too High

Total housing costs include all of the money it costs to run a house each month — mortgage, insurance, utilities, HOA dues, maintenance costs and any other related expenses. Sethi uses 28% of your gross pay as the upper limit for total housing costs. Any more than that, and you may risk the budget becoming too tight to take on other expenses.

Buying a home is typically one of the largest purchases someone will make in their life, so it pays to run the numbers and know exactly how much you’ll be paying before you decide to buy that house.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Learn More About Loans

Best Loans

Related Content

Is a 5 Year Fixed Mortgage a Good Idea?

Mortgage

Is a 5 Year Fixed Mortgage a Good Idea?

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Will Paying 1% Less on Mortgage Rate Interest Actually Make a Difference?

Mortgage

Will Paying 1% Less on Mortgage Rate Interest Actually Make a Difference?

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Piggyback Loan? What To Know If You’re Looking For a Mortgage

Mortgage

What Is a Piggyback Loan? What To Know If You're Looking For a Mortgage

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Where Will the Housing Market Settle in 2024? 5 Experts Make Bold Prediction

Mortgage

Where Will the Housing Market Settle in 2024? 5 Experts Make Bold Prediction

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 Ways to Buy a House Even if You Don’t Qualify for a Mortgage

Mortgage

Housing Market 2023: 10 Ways to Buy a House Even if You Don't Qualify for a Mortgage

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Homebuyers Are Twice As Likely To Be Single Women Than Single Men

Mortgage

Why Homebuyers Are Twice As Likely To Be Single Women Than Single Men

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 7 Mistakes To Avoid When Paying Off Your Home Early

Mortgage

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 7 Mistakes To Avoid When Paying Off Your Home Early

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Co-Sign Your Partner’s Mortgage if You’re Not Married?

Mortgage

Should You Co-Sign Your Partner's Mortgage if You're Not Married?

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Mortgage After Bankruptcy? 4 Things To Know Before Buying a Home

Mortgage

Can You Get a Mortgage After Bankruptcy? 4 Things To Know Before Buying a Home

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mortgage Broker: Why First-Time Homebuyers Shouldn’t Wait for Rates to Drop

Mortgage

I'm a Mortgage Broker: Why First-Time Homebuyers Shouldn't Wait for Rates to Drop

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Are Mortgage Rates So High?

Mortgage

Why Are Mortgage Rates So High?

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance Your Mortgage With Interest Rate Hikes Paused?

Mortgage

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance Your Mortgage With Interest Rate Hikes Paused?

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.

Mortgage

Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Apply for a Mortgage if You’re Self-Employed: 10 Tips To Know

Mortgage

How To Apply for a Mortgage if You're Self-Employed: 10 Tips To Know

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is An Interest-Only Mortgage?

Mortgage

What Is An Interest-Only Mortgage?

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Nearly 40% of Americans Think Mortgage Rates Will Increase in 2024 — Here’s What the Experts Say

Mortgage

Nearly 40% of Americans Think Mortgage Rates Will Increase in 2024 -- Here's What the Experts Say

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!