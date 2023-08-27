Advertiser Disclosure
Mortgage / Saving Money

Zillow Will Pay 2% of Your Down Payment — Here’s How Much Less You’ll Need to Save For a House

2 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
Couple buying a house with a real estate agent.
andresr / Getty Images

Prospective homebuyers in Arizona could have Zillow cover part of their down payment with the new 1% Down Payment Program

Saving 20% for a downpayment on a home may feel more unattainable than ever for potential homebuyers in today’s housing market. During a nationwide housing crisis, the average rental is priced at a staggering $2,062, 3.6% higher than last year. Since the start of the Pandemic, rents have spiraled upwards by $457 – an increase of about 28% since March 2020. Economic conditions leave many Americans unable to save higher amounts towards the downpayment on a new home — paired with an increased cost of living from inflation. 

The 1% Downpayment Program

About 64% of first-time homebuyers put down less than 20% for their down payment and 25% put down less than 5% toward the price of their home. Zillow Home Loans’ 1% Down Payment Program seeks to improve that situation for Arizona home buyers. Under this recently released program, eligible buyers would only need to save 1% of the purchase price, while Zillow Home Loans contributes the other 2% at closing for a total down payment of three percent. The program is currently being piloted in Arizona, but Zillow also plans to expand into other markets.

Make Your Money Work for You

In the August 24th release, Zillow Home Loans economist Orphe Divounguy shared one of the benefits behind the generous program:

“For those who can afford higher rent payments but have been held back by the upfront costs associated with homeownership, down payment assistance can help to lower the barrier to entry and make the dream of owning a home a reality.”

Reducing Barriers to Homeownership

In helping homebuyers overcome the down payment barrier, Zillow may also reduce the time it takes to save for a down payment. In Zillow’s analysis, homebuyers who only need to save 1% of the purchase price for their home may need as few as 11 months to save their down payment.

Assuming the buyer desires to acquire a $275,000 home and earns a minimum of 80% of the median income for their area. By saving 5% of their income, they could take less than a year to save up the 1% down payment of $2,750 for a home with Zillow’s help.

Without the help of this program, the same buyer would need 31 months to save up the 3% down payment ($8,250) for a new home.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

Electric Vehicles 2023: How the Cost To Repair and Maintain Compares With Gas-Powered Vehicles

Saving Money

Electric Vehicles 2023: How the Cost To Repair and Maintain Compares With Gas-Powered Vehicles

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Changes Are Coming to Your Costco Membership This Summer

Shopping

These Changes Are Coming to Your Costco Membership This Summer

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

Saving Money

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You’re a Smart Spender

Shopping

5 Key Signs You're a Smart Spender

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Best Clothing Deals at Target This August

Shopping

9 Best Clothing Deals at Target This August

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things Donald Trump Says You Should Do With Your Money in 2023

Savings Advice

6 Things Donald Trump Says You Should Do With Your Money in 2023

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

Shopping

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jim Cramer: 7 Things He Won’t Waste Money On

Shopping

Jim Cramer: 7 Things He Won't Waste Money On

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List — The Only 9 Bulk Items That ‘Really Save You Money’

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List -- The Only 9 Bulk Items That 'Really Save You Money'

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024

Saving Money

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2023: 6 Reliable Used Cars Retirees Can Afford

Saving Money

Retirement 2023: 6 Reliable Used Cars Retirees Can Afford

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!