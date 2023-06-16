Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Check Your Payments Now — Experts Say the Average Student Loan Repayment Will Be Over $200 a Month Once They Resume

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Woman paying bills online stock photo
vladans / iStock.com

The first payments on federal student loans in over three years will be due starting in October, with interest resuming in September, according to the Department of Education. Assuming no further reductions to the average due, Experian data indicated that student loan borrowers will start to make an average monthly payment of $203 toward their balances.

Experian pointed out that while this isn’t as high as most car payments, it’s yet another financial obligation for those dealing with high costs and inflation. Household debt is growing at its fastest pace in 20 years, Experian added, and high interest rates on some of this debt will continue to put pressure on borrowers.

According to a recent study by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as reported by CNN, more student loan borrowers are also behind on other bills than before the pandemic. One in five student loan borrowers has risk factors that suggest they could struggle with payments once they resume, including being delinquent on payments before the pandemic or having multiple loan servicers.

Save for Your Future

The Supreme Court has yet to decide on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Still, CNN noted that the government might move quickly upon approval to forgive debts up to $20,000 for 16 million borrowers already authorized for relief.

Student loan experts recommend that borrowers contact their student loan servicer with questions as soon as possible, especially if they’re interested in an income-driven repayment plan.

The Department of Education said it will be in direct communication with borrowers before repayment resumes. Borrowers will receive bill statements from their student loan servicers a few weeks before they’re due.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 States That Could Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness

Student

7 States That Could Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness

June 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: When Will the Supreme Court Deliver Its Decision on Biden’s Plan?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: When Will the Supreme Court Deliver Its Decision on Biden's Plan?

June 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Alternatives If Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Doesn’t Succeed

Student

7 Alternatives If Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Doesn't Succeed

June 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: ‘$600 a Month’ Payments Are Set To Resume and Americans Say They’re Financially Unprepared

Student

Student Loans: '$600 a Month' Payments Are Set To Resume and Americans Say They're Financially Unprepared

June 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If Student Loans Are Forgiven, How Will You Spend the Money? Almost Everyone Says They’ll Do This First

Student

If Student Loans Are Forgiven, How Will You Spend the Money? Almost Everyone Says They'll Do This First

June 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Average Student Loan Borrower Makes $65,000 and Is an ‘Impulsive Shopper’ — How Do You Compare?

Student

Average Student Loan Borrower Makes $65,000 and Is an 'Impulsive Shopper' -- How Do You Compare?

June 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

June 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

When To Expect Hard Answer on Student Loan Forgiveness Following Biden’s Veto — Experts Give Odds of Approval

Student

When To Expect Hard Answer on Student Loan Forgiveness Following Biden's Veto -- Experts Give Odds of Approval

June 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Vetoes Measure That Would Have Overturned Plan — What Happens Now?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Vetoes Measure That Would Have Overturned Plan -- What Happens Now?

June 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Minimize Student Loans: Experts Share Whether To Finance College Using Private or Federal Loans

Student

Minimize Student Loans: Experts Share Whether To Finance College Using Private or Federal Loans

June 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Pause Helped Push Americans Into Additional $1,800 of Debt

Student

Student Loan Pause Helped Push Americans Into Additional $1,800 of Debt

June 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Start Paying Student Loans or Wait For Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan?

Student

Should You Start Paying Student Loans or Wait For Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan?

June 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments: Here’s the Official Date You Need To Start Paying Again

Student

Student Loan Payments: Here's the Official Date You Need To Start Paying Again

June 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Problems: Prepare for Lost Payments, Surprise Late Fees as Contracts Change Hands

Student

New Student Loan Problems: Prepare for Lost Payments, Surprise Late Fees as Contracts Change Hands

June 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Senate Repeals Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan — But It’s Not Dead Yet

Student

Senate Repeals Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan -- But It's Not Dead Yet

June 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why Student Loan Debt Could Continue Past Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Thanks to ‘Predators in Higher Education’

Student

Why Student Loan Debt Could Continue Past Biden's Forgiveness Plan Thanks to 'Predators in Higher Education'

June 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!