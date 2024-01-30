$1,000 Monthly Experiment: Here’s How Low Income Families Spent the Money

pproman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a groundbreaking economic social experiment, Business Insider covered the study done at Austin, Texas. The experiment embarked on an ambitious project to explore the impact of a guaranteed basic income. The Austin Guaranteed Income Pilot, launched in May 2022, provided 135 low-income families with $1,000 monthly for a year, no strings attached. This initiative offers a fascinating glimpse into how people allocate unconditional funds when given financial breathing room.

Housing: A Primary Concern

A significant finding from the program was the allocation of funds towards housing. More than half of the received amount, on average, was spent on housing expenses. This spending trend underscores the challenge of housing affordability faced by low-income families and highlights the importance of secure housing as a foundation for stability.

Enhanced Food Security

The program also made a notable difference in food security. Reports showed a 17 percentage point decrease in participants struggling to afford a balanced meal. This improvement indicates that when financial constraints are eased, essential needs like nutrition become more attainable, contributing to overall wellbeing.

Medical and Health Expenses

Personal stories, like that of Taniquewa Brewster, a single mother, shed light on another critical area of spending. According to KXAN, the guaranteed income helped her cover medical expenses and medication following a hospital stay. Such accounts reveal how unconditional funds can be a lifeline in unforeseen health crises, providing much-needed financial cushion.

Broader Implications and Debate

While Austin’s pilot was a success in enhancing housing and food security, it also sparked debate at the state level. The launch of a similar program in Harris County met with political opposition, reflecting the varying perspectives on the role of guaranteed income in social welfare.

Nationwide Trend

Austin’s pilot is part of a growing movement across the United States. Cities like Baltimore and Denver have also implemented basic-income projects, with recipients primarily spending their money on essentials like housing and food. These programs aim to address issues like homelessness and support vulnerable populations.

Conclusion

The $1,000 monthly experiment in Austin offers valuable insights into how unconditional funds are utilized by low-income families. The prioritization of housing and food expenses highlights the pressing needs in these areas. As more cities explore similar programs, these findings contribute to a broader understanding of the potential of guaranteed basic income as a tool for social support and poverty alleviation.

