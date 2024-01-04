2023 Wrap-Up: Most Moved To States of the Year

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

As 2023 draws to a close, it’s fascinating to look back at the migration patterns across the United States. According to United Van Lines’ 47th Annual National Movers Study, there have been some notable shifts in where Americans are choosing to call home. Let’s dive into the top states that have attracted new residents this year.

Top Inbound States

Vermont: Topping the list, Vermont continues to attract people with its scenic beauty, outdoor activities, and a slower pace of life. Its appeal to those seeking a tranquil and nature-filled lifestyle is evident. Washington, D.C.: The nation’s capital remains a strong draw due to its robust job market, cultural diversity, and rich history. The area’s continuous influx of professionals, especially in government and related sectors, keeps it high on the list. South Carolina: Known for its pleasant climate, beautiful coastlines, and growing economy, South Carolina has become a favorite for both retirees and young professionals. Arkansas: Making a significant jump from #18 in 2022 to #4 in 2023, Arkansas is gaining popularity. Its affordable cost of living and natural attractions are major draws. Rhode Island: This state offers a unique blend of coastal living and urban convenience, which continues to attract a diverse population. North Carolina: With a booming tech industry, vibrant cultural scene, and varied geography, North Carolina is a favorite for families and young professionals. South Dakota: Known for its natural beauty and low cost of living, South Dakota has become increasingly popular, especially among those looking for a quieter lifestyle. Alabama: With its warm climate and rich cultural heritage, Alabama is a choice for those seeking a blend of modern conveniences and traditional Southern charm. New Mexico: Offering a unique cultural mix and stunning landscapes, New Mexico is a magnet for those seeking both adventure and a laid-back lifestyle. West Virginia: Climbing from #13 in 2022 to #10 in 2023, West Virginia’s scenic beauty and affordable cost of living have made it an increasingly popular choice.

States With Balanced Migration

Nevada and Utah stood out as “balanced states,” seeing nearly equal numbers of people moving in and out. This equilibrium suggests a stable population flow, likely influenced by economic factors and lifestyle preferences.

Top Outbound States

Conversely, some states saw more people leaving than arriving. New Jersey, Illinois, North Dakota, New York, Michigan, California, Massachusetts, and Kansas were among the top states people moved out of in 2023. Factors such as economic uncertainty, high cost of living, and housing affordability issues played roles in these trends.

The COVID-19 Influence

The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to shape moving patterns. The ability to work remotely, the desire for closer proximity to family, and the search for affordability have been significant drivers in people’s decisions to relocate.

Make Your Money Work for You

Conclusion

2023 has been a year of continued adaptation and change in where and how Americans choose to live. States offering a combination of natural beauty, affordability, and a high quality of life have risen in popularity. As we look to the future, these trends offer insights into the evolving preferences and priorities of Americans when it comes to choosing a place to call home.

Data sourced from United Van Lines’ 47th Annual National Movers Study.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates