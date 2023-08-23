Housing Market 2023: The 3 States People Are Moving to the Most

Over the course of the pandemic, many Americans moved to different states as remote and hybrid work trends eliminated the need to live near an office. To find out where workers are going in 2023, Stacker determined which three states were the biggest draw and why.

To do so, Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data, noting that, between 2018 and 2019, 7.4 million people moved between states.

Florida was the largest recipient of new residents at 601,000 people. The Sunshine State was closely followed by Texas, with 559,000 more people and California, with 480,000 transplants.

According to the analysis, the Sun Belt region, with states including Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Arizona, attracted people thanks to the weather, lower taxes and lower cost of living.

This trend seems to be continuing as a recent PODS survey found that the draw for Americans to relocate to these warm states was still there.

“PODS long-distance moving data shows that Americans are continuing to move to cities in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and the Carolinas in droves — over 80% of the most moved-to cities on our top 20 list came from these popular southern states,” according to the survey.

In addition, the survey noted that Sarasota, Orlando, Ocala, Jacksonville and the Tampa Bay area all placed in the top 10 most-moved-to cities this year.

“The state’s promise of sunshine and affordability still resonates across the country today,” according to PODS.

They did, however, take a back seat to Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina for the first time. These areas offer all the sunshine with a lower cost of living.

As for Texas, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, they are also gaining more citizens thanks to major tech employers such as Tesla, Hewlett-Packard, Apple and Amazon which have either opened corporate campuses or relocated their headquarters to the state.

