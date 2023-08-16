8 States with Free School Lunch

PeopleImages / iStock.com

In a bid to provide nutritious meals to every student and remove the financial burden from families, eight U.S. states have now implemented free school lunch programs.

Here’s a look at how these states have made it possible to feed their students at no cost to the families.

1. California

The pioneer of the free lunch program movement, California established its free lunch program back in June 2021. Funded by the Proposition 98 fund, California allocated $650 million to reimburse school districts for the meals, splitting the funds between community colleges and K-12 schools.

2. Maine

Following California’s lead, Maine passed its free meals legislation the same month. The program received unanimous support in the state Senate and includes an estimated $34 million annual cost within the state’s fiscal budget.

3. New Mexico

New Mexico set aside $22 million in its state budget for free school meals, passing the legislation in March 2023. Additionally, they allocated funds to improve school kitchens and cooking equipment.

4. Michigan

Michigan allocated a $160 million investment for free meals in its fiscal year budget. While the state had been offering free and reduced meals to about 50% of students for years, this new investment will expand the program to cover all students.

5. Minnesota

Minnesota’s state-funded free meal plan came with a substantial budget – nearly $400 million for the first two years. The plan is projected to become increasingly expensive in the future, but will continue to cover meals for all students, excluding second helpings or separate a la carte items.

6. Massachusetts

The newest state to join the free lunch program, Massachusetts, will be funding its program through a 4% millionaire’s tax on income above $1 million per year. This program, part of a record $56.2 billion fiscal budget for 2024, aims to provide every student with a free lunch every school day.

7. Colorado

Unlike other states, Colorado allows school districts to opt-in or opt-out of the free meal program. The state’s Healthy School Meals for All program is funded through a voter-passed tax measure, which reduces income tax deductions for households earning $300,000 or more.

8. Vermont

Vermont’s free meals program was allowed through in June 2023, despite opposition from Gov. Phil Scott. The program will be funded through a $0.03 increase in the property tax rate.

Advocates for these programs emphasize the importance of providing free meals for students. Susan Caswell, principal of Comstock Elementary School in Southwest Michigan, stated that students should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from.

With the growing momentum for universal free meals across the nation, it is expected that more states will join these eight in providing free school lunches to their students.

