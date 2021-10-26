Amazon Prepares to ‘Get Customers What They Want, When They Want It’ This Christmas

Supply chain constraints are forcing some businesses to take matters into their own hands. Major retailers like Target and Walmart have resorted to chartering private ships to get shelves stocked before the holiday season, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Now, Amazon has reassured shoppers that it’s prepared for any supply chain mishaps.

In a blog post released Monday, Amazon said it has planes, trucks, ships, delivery vans and staffed warehouses to “get customers what they want, when they want it, wherever they are this holiday season.”

The company also said that it will continue to invest in inventory planning technology and transportation capabilities. Amazon has already increased ports of entry across its network by 50%, doubled container processing capacity and expanded ocean freight carrier network partnerships to secure space in “critical ports.” The Amazon Air cargo fleet has also been expanded and will have more than 85 aircraft later this season.

Amazon also employs more than one million people across the globe and is in the process of hiring for an additional 150,000 seasonal fulfillment and delivery roles.

“Our teams have been hard at work for months, focusing on capacity and demand planning to balance our customers’ needs against any supply chain or transportation challenges that may occur,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, wrote in the blog post. “While we are always investing in our supply chain and transportation network, we have done even more this year to ensure we don’t let recent supply-chain constraints impact the Amazon experience for our customers.”

