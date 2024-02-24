Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Child Care Costs Are Soaring: How Would Trump Policies Differ From Biden Administration’s?

3 min Read
By Allison Hache
I love you mom! stock photo
Georgijevic / iStock.com

Although childcare costs vary considerably across the country, one thing is clear: it’s unaffordable for many families. Depending on where you live, the cost of childcare accounts for between 8% and 19.3% of the median family income in the area. These high costs force some parents to take drastic measures like dipping into savings or quitting their jobs until their children are old enough to attend public school.

Parents are paying attention to the rising cost of childcare and raising questions about how the federal government can help. In fact, 88% of the parents responding to Care.com’s 2024 Cost of Care Report admit that the candidates’ childcare positions will decide how they vote. 

To date, neither of the frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election has shared a proposal to address the cost of childcare. However, their past actions potentially provide insight into how they may act in office.

Trump’s Policies

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump promised to lessen the burden of childcare costs for families. During his term, he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included a provision to double the child tax credit. In the following year, Congress increased funding for the Child Care and Development Fund by $2.4 billion. However, a number of advocacy groups raised questions about the administration’s suggestion to cut funding for the CCDF and plans to cut funding for after-school programs, which many parents rely on for child care.

Make Your Money Work for You

Biden’s Policies

In 2020, Biden also pledged to lower childcare costs and invest more money in early childhood education. Early in his term, he signed the American Rescue Plan Act, a law that set aside $39 billion for childcare relief. More recently, he signed an executive order that allows for caps on the amount of money families spend on child care and expands access to programs like Head Start. Critics of the plan argue that capping out-of-pocket childcare expenses may lead to increases in the minimum wage and give childcare providers an incentive to raise rates.

The Verdict?

No one can predict what the next president will do to affect the cost of child care, but both frontrunners have taken action to help families pay for these rising costs. However, it’s important to remember they do not act alone. Congress controls the budget. The president signs it. Without the support of Congress, their promises may go unfulfilled.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

These 13 Mistakes Will Deplete Your Wealth

Wealth

These 13 Mistakes Will Deplete Your Wealth

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Hypercars the Filthy Rich Love To Buy

Wealth

9 Hypercars the Filthy Rich Love To Buy

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Virtual Ventures: 9 Online Side Gigs for the Tech-Savvy

Side Gigs

Virtual Ventures: 9 Online Side Gigs for the Tech-Savvy

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: These Are the 3 Income Streams You Need To 10X Your Bank Account

Money

Grant Cardone: These Are the 3 Income Streams You Need To 10X Your Bank Account

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 30 Major Countries Around the World

Wealth

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in 30 Major Countries Around the World

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Cost of Lifestyle Differs From Cost of Living in the US

Money

How Cost of Lifestyle Differs From Cost of Living in the US

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Feel Rich Making $2000 a Month

Wealth

How To Feel Rich Making $2000 a Month

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Do If You Direct Deposit More Than $5,000 a Month

Money

6 Things You Must Do If You Direct Deposit More Than $5,000 a Month

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Are People Making 6 Figures Living Paycheck to Paycheck?

Money

Why Are People Making 6 Figures Living Paycheck to Paycheck?

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Top 7 Career Goals to Set in 2024, According to Experts

Money

Top 7 Career Goals to Set in 2024, According to Experts

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Millennials: Here Are 8 Key Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Boomers Were at Your Age

Money

Millennials: Here Are 8 Key Signs You're Doing Better Financially Than Boomers Were at Your Age

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Rich: 8 Self-Made Millionaires Tell You All You Need To Know

Wealth

How To Get Rich: 8 Self-Made Millionaires Tell You All You Need To Know

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State

Wealth

How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Places To Live on a $50K Salary in Every State

Money

The Best Places To Live on a $50K Salary in Every State

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Side Gig Could Make You Rich

Side Gigs

8 Key Signs Your Side Gig Could Make You Rich

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Fund

Money

Here's How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Fund

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!