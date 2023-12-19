6 Cities the Middle Class Can Barely Afford To Live Anymore

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

The American dream, once synonymous with spacious suburbs and affordable homeownership, is becoming increasingly elusive for the middle class, especially in certain urban areas.

As real estate prices soar and wages stagnate, a growing number of cities are becoming prohibitive for middle-class families. Here are six U.S. cities where the cost of living is rapidly outpacing the average middle-class income.

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco tops the list due to its astronomical housing prices and high cost of living. The tech boom has brought a flood of high-income workers to the city, driving up property values and rent prices. The median home price is now well over a million dollars, placing homeownership far out of reach for most middle-class families. Even renting a modest apartment can consume a significant portion of the average income.

2. New York City, New York

The Big Apple has long been known for its exorbitant living costs. Manhattan, in particular, is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. While the city offers high salaries, these are often offset by the steep costs of housing, utilities, transportation, and general living expenses. The gap between the wealthy and the middle class in New York City continues to widen, making it challenging for the latter to maintain a reasonable standard of living.

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

The allure of living in paradise comes with a hefty price tag in Honolulu. High shipping costs contribute to increased prices for goods and services. Combined with limited land for development, which drives up housing prices, Honolulu has become one of the least affordable cities for the middle class. Even with decent salaries, many residents find themselves struggling to afford the basics.

4. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, famous for Hollywood and beautiful beaches, is also notorious for its high cost of living. The housing market is extremely competitive, with prices that have been rising steadily for years. Traffic congestion and long commutes further add to the living costs in terms of time and transportation expenses. For middle-class families, these factors make Los Angeles an increasingly difficult place to thrive.

5. Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s tech industry has led to a significant influx of high-earning professionals, similar to San Francisco. This influx has resulted in increased housing demand, driving up prices and making it difficult for the middle class to find affordable housing. While the city offers a high quality of life, it’s increasingly reserved for those with substantial incomes.

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston’s rich history and prestigious educational institutions have always attracted residents. However, the limited housing supply combined with high demand has led to steep housing costs. The city’s high living expenses, coupled with relatively modest middle-class salaries, make it a challenging environment for average families to get by.

The Bottom Line

The widening gap between income and living costs in these cities highlights a growing issue in the United States. While each of these cities offers unique attractions and opportunities, the financial strain they place on middle-class families is undeniable. This trend underscores the need for more affordable housing solutions and economic policies that support the middle class in America’s urban centers.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

