5 Companies Predicting Major Price Increases Due to Tariffs in 2026

Tariffs are already reshaping how much companies pay to make and import goods.

In response, some major brands are raising prices to protect their margins. While no companies have said they will double or triple prices across the board, several have warned of significant increases on select products. In some cases, higher costs could push prices sharply higher in certain categories.

Here are five companies signaling major price increases tied to tariffs in 2026.

Nike

Nike has said it plans to use what it calls “surgical price increases” to offset higher costs tied to tariffs. CNN reported that during an investor call, company executives warned that tariffs could add about $1 billion in costs during Nike’s 2026 fiscal year.

Rather than raising prices across the board, the company said any increases would be targeted. That means some Nike products could become more expensive as the company works to manage rising import and manufacturing costs.

BMW

BMW has announced price increases on certain 2026 model vehicles, with many adjustments taking effect Jan. 1, 2026.

The company said some models will cost between about $400 and $1,500 more than current pricing, citing rising costs including tariffs on imported components, according to Motor 1. These increases are part of BMW’s effort to manage higher production and supply costs tied to global trade policy changes.

Consumers may see higher sticker prices on select BMW vehicles when the 2026 lineup reaches showrooms.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands, the company behind Sharpie, Yankee Candle, Rubbermaid and other consumer products, has raised prices multiple times as it faces higher costs from tariffs on steel, aluminum and goods imported from China.

In an October 2025 earnings report, the company said tariff-related costs had pushed it to increase prices and that it expected those pressures to continue into 2026, according to Reuters. Retailers and shoppers have already noticed higher prices on many Newell products as the company works to protect its margins. The company also cut its financial outlook, citing both higher tariff costs and softer consumer demand, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Mattel

Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels and other popular toys, said it will raise prices on some products in the U.S. to help offset higher costs linked to tariffs on imports.

In its earnings update, the company said tariff-related expenses have increased the cost of bringing toys to market and that pricing actions will be taken “where necessary,” reported the Associated Press.

Even with increases, Mattel said it expects roughly 40 % to 50 % of its products to remain priced at $20 or less as it works to balance costs and affordability.

Walmart

Walmart has said higher costs tied to tariffs could lead to price increases on some products, particularly those imported from China.

During its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, company executives said tariff pressures were weighing on costs and that Walmart may raise prices selectively rather than across the board. The company also cited tariff uncertainty as a factor affecting its outlook as it moves through fiscal 2026, signaling continued pressure on pricing decisions.

What This Means for Your Wallet in 2026

As these companies adjust to higher costs, consumers may continue to feel the effects in everyday spending.

Many of the price increases tied to tariffs are described as targeted, but they can still add up across groceries, household goods, toys, and other essentials. With tariff pressures expected to persist into 2026, shoppers may see fewer discounts and higher prices on select items as companies work to manage rising costs.