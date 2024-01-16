Comparing Purchasing Power from the 1950s to Today

NNehring / Getty Images

Understanding the purchasing power of your current income in the context of the 1950s can be a fascinating exercise in economic history. This comparison highlights the stark differences in the cost of living, from everyday items to significant investments like cars and homes.

To find prices from the 1950s to now, for car prices and item costs from the 1950s we looked at data from Morris County Library and current car prices sourced from Kelly Blue Book. For home prices, the data sourced was used from DQYDJ, and minimum wage found from the U.S. Department of Labor. Combining this data with ChatGPT, we found an accurate comparison of some examples of purchasing power from the 1950s to today:

Purchasing Power in the 1950s

Minimum Wage Comparison

1950s: The U.S. minimum wage in the 1950s ranged from $0.75 to $1, which, when adjusted for inflation, equates to approximately $9.05 to $10.59 in 2023 dollars.

The U.S. minimum wage in the 1950s ranged from $0.75 to $1, which, when adjusted for inflation, equates to approximately $9.05 to $10.59 in 2023 dollars. 2024: The U.S. minimum wage is $7.25.

The U.S. minimum wage is $7.25. Impact: If you’re earning the minimum wage today, your purchasing power is actually less compared to the 1950s, when adjusted for inflation. This means that, comparatively, a minimum wage worker in the 1950s could afford more with their income than a minimum wage worker today.

Car Prices Then and Now

1950s: Cars like the Kaiser-Frazer Henry J cost around $14,259.76 in today’s dollars, while luxury models like the Jaguar XK120 were upwards of $49,306.53.

Cars like the Kaiser-Frazer Henry J cost around $14,259.76 in today’s dollars, while luxury models like the Jaguar XK120 were upwards of $49,306.53. 2024: Modern car prices vary widely, but a new Mazda CX-5, for example, is priced at $27,975.

Modern car prices vary widely, but a new Mazda CX-5, for example, is priced at $27,975. Impact: With today’s income, you would have been able to afford a high-end car in the 1950s more easily than you can now. Cars were relatively more affordable in the 1950s when considering average wages and inflation. A middle-class income today could have easily secured a luxury vehicle in the 1950s.

Make Your Money Work for You

Cost of Everyday Items

1950s: $100 could buy you a variety of items like 70 cartons of cigarettes in 1950, which obviously is unhealthy and something to never do but its crazy to compare to now where 70 cartons would cost around $3,500. You could also buy a new lawnmower with $100 in 1951, or even 33 Barbie dolls in 1959.

$100 could buy you a variety of items like 70 cartons of cigarettes in 1950, which obviously is unhealthy and something to never do but its crazy to compare to now where 70 cartons would cost around $3,500. You could also buy a new lawnmower with $100 in 1951, or even 33 Barbie dolls in 1959. 2024: Today, $100 might cover a decent meal for two at a mid-range restaurant, a pair of mid-priced shoes, or a fraction of a modern smartphone.

Today, $100 might cover a decent meal for two at a mid-range restaurant, a pair of mid-priced shoes, or a fraction of a modern smartphone. Impact: Your dollar stretched much further in the 1950s, purchasing significant items or a larger quantity of everyday goods, reflecting a different economic landscape and consumer price index.

Housing Costs Then vs. Now

1950s: The average home cost was $18,185, which when adjusted for inflation, is about $209,131.

The average home cost was $18,185, which when adjusted for inflation, is about $209,131. 2024: The average home cost in 2024 is around $495,100.

The average home cost in 2024 is around $495,100. Impact: A middle-class income today would struggle more to afford a home compared to the 1950s. Housing costs have escalated significantly, outpacing income growth.

The Broader Picture

This comparison underscores how the cost of living and purchasing power have evolved over the decades. While some items, like technology and home appliances, have become more accessible, major expenses like housing and vehicles show a different trend. Understanding this historical economic context can offer valuable insights into today’s financial planning and the perceived value of money.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You