Money / Economy

Consumer Price Index: February Inflation By The Numbers

Angela Corry

By Angela Corry

The Consumer Price Index has been put out by the Bureau of Labor Statistics each month since February 1921. It is a measure of the average change in the cost of goods for consumer goods and services. Indexes measure price changes in food, energy, cars, housing, travel expenses and more.

Inflation rates for February 2023 rose 0.4% month over month while dropping to 6.0% year over year. The shelter index accounted for 70% of the increase, with the indexes for food, recreation, and household furnishings and
operations also contributing.

Here is a breakdown of inflation changes for February 2023:

INDEXCHANGE MONTH OVER MONTHCHANGE YEAR OVER YEAR
All items0.46
Food0.49.5
Food at home0.310.2
Food away from home0.68.4
Energy-0.65.2
Gasoline (all types)1-2
Fuel oil-7.99.2
Electricity0.512.9
New vehicles0.25.8
Used cars and trucks-2.8-13.6
Apparel0.83.3
Shelter0.88.1
Medical care services-0.72.1

The BLS now measures inflation using data using a one-year (2021) model instead of the two-year model it had previously been using.

