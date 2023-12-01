Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

2024 Economy: Most Americans Still Spooked by Inflation, Recession Worries, According to Study

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.
Dilok Klaisataporn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s plenty to like about the U.S. economy heading into 2024. Inflation is way down from a year ago, GDP growth keeps beating expectations and employers have added an average of 239,000 jobs a month in 2023. Consumer confidence even rose slightly in November following three straight months of declines. Despite those cheery trends, many Americans remain edgy about the economy as the new year approaches.

Roughly two-thirds of consumers surveyed in November still perceive a recession to be “somewhat” or “very likely” to occur over the next 12 months, according to a report this week from The Conference Board. That figure is consistent with the “short and shallow” recession the Board expects during the first half of 2024.

High prices also remain a worry for many consumers — even though the year-over-year inflation rate fell to 3.2% in October from 3.7% the month before. As the CFO Dive website reported last week, consumer “long run” expectations for inflation recently rose to the highest level since 2011, according to Joanne Hsu, consumers director at the University of Michigan.

“These expectations have risen in spite of the fact that consumers have taken note of the continued slowdown in inflation,” she said. “Consumers appear worried that the softening of inflation could reverse in the months and years ahead.”

Despite Some Strong Showings For U.S. Economy, Americans Aren’t Convinced

Oddly, the gloomy consumer outlook comes after a “red-hot” 2023 third quarter in which GDP growth was revised up to a 5.2% annualized increase, according to a Wednesday research note from Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. On the downside, the economy is “slowing” in the fourth quarter amid declines in retail sales, industrial production and new home sales.

Make Your Money Work for You

Recession and inflation worries continue to haunt consumers in 2023 despite the economy’s resiliency. A survey of 1,518 middle-income earners conducted earlier this year by financial services firm TruStage found that 60% of respondents believe their financial situation is not improving because of inflation and recession fears.

More than eight-in-10 (85%) of those surveyed cited rising prices as a worry, with 90% saying they were concerned that inflation will impact their financial well-being. Another 60% said they are either making trade-offs or neglecting necessities to afford groceries.

Inflation, higher taxes and market uncertainty were top concerns among each group surveyed. Most expected a recession to “at least somewhat” impact their personal financial situation.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired but Want To Work? Try These 7 Jobs for Nature Lovers

Money

Retired but Want To Work? Try These 7 Jobs for Nature Lovers

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Expensive Services for the Wealthy You Never Knew Existed

Wealth

8 Expensive Services for the Wealthy You Never Knew Existed

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money in the Bank Makes You Wealthy?

Wealth

How Much Money in the Bank Makes You Wealthy?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice to Investors: ‘Incredible Period’ for America’s Economy Is Ending

Money

Warren Buffett's Advice to Investors: 'Incredible Period' for America's Economy Is Ending

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Jobs That Create the Most Millionaires

Money

6 Jobs That Create the Most Millionaires

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

Money

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 11 Money Secrets They Don’t Teach You in School

Money

Suze Orman: 11 Money Secrets They Don't Teach You in School

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which Susan B. Anthony Dollars Can Be Worth Up to $500?

Wealth

Which Susan B. Anthony Dollars Can Be Worth Up to $500?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: The No. 1 Reason Most Americans Will Never Be Rich

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: The No. 1 Reason Most Americans Will Never Be Rich

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Antiques Around Your Home That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Money

12 Antiques Around Your Home That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Companies Currently Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100K

Money

6 Companies Currently Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100K

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!