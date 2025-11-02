Money / Economy
Fed Rate Cuts Are Here and Could Change Your Finances — What You Can Do Now

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Amen Oyiboke Edited by Amen Oyiboke
The Federal Reserve ( FED ) to cut percentage interest rates. stock photo
The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Oct. 29, for the second time since September 2025. This move is closely watched by homebuyers, refinancers, and investors alike, because the federal funds rate is the rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another.

This latest decision by the Fed is being carefully monitored because rate cuts can have big impacts on personal finances. Here’s a closer look at what to consider doing now.

Look at Your Own Finances

A good first step in light of Fed rate cuts is to review your personal financial situation. Bottom line: Rate cuts typically favor borrowers but hurt lenders and savers. Borrowing becomes cheaper when rates fall, while higher rates tend to benefit savers with better returns on deposit accounts. Cheaper borrowing can make large purchases such as home mortgages and car loans more affordable.

Consider Your Debt and Savings Habits

Let’s look at credit cards. The impact of any rate cut on your credit card debt may very well depend on whether you have a fixed or variable rate. With fixed-rate cards, a rate cut typically results in no real change. It’s a bit trickier with variable-rate cards, as many of those do tend to see lower interest charges after a federal funds rate cut.

As for savings accounts, you may not like the news of another Fed rate cut. You usually earn less interest on savings when there’s a cut. In fact, banks tend to lower rates paid on cash held in things such as savings accounts and CDs.

Keep in mind, though, that it usually takes some weeks for the rate cut to actually be reflected in bank rates. Also, remember to read the specific terms of your financing and savings agreements to see how you may be impacted by interest rate changes and fed cuts.

Analyze Your Investment Strategies

Interest rates directly affect investments such as 401(k) plans and brokerage accounts. Lower rates make it easier for companies to borrow, which can boost stock prices. Lower rates can also increase your purchasing power for investing.

Steve Salis, owner of Salis Holdings, recommends three actions you can take now:

  • Do your homework and be thorough with your analysis.
  • Go with caution but vigor.
  • Remember that there are risks with any investment.

