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J.P. Morgan Predicts No Rate Cuts in 2026: Winners, Losers and the Dollar Impact

3 min Read
John Csiszar Written by John Csiszar
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
interest rates on a laptop
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The direction of interest rates is notoriously hard to predict, but J.P. Morgan is on record as anticipating zero rate hikes in 2026. The bank sees a resilient economy and persistent inflation as likely to keep the Fed neutral for the duration of the year.

 

 

Here’s a look at who could be the winners and losers in the 2026 economy if that prediction holds true.

Also see what a rate increase would mean for savings accounts.

The Biggest Winners From High Rates

Interest rates have been slowly trickling down but remain elevated. For many savers, this translates to a boost in income without taking on additional risk.

Here are the types of households that could benefit the most from high rates in 2026.

  • Investors in high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit: Many of these types of FDIC-insured accounts still pay annual percentage yields (APYs) of up to 5%, according to Fortune. With a $100,000 balance, that translates to $5,000 in annual income, far above the near-zero rates during the pandemic.
  • Retirees and near-retirees: Investors in their 50s and 60s tend to shift to a more conservative asset allocation, often involving a mix of U.S. Treasurys and FDIC-insured, short-term investments. Not only do these types of investments have low risk profiles, but they also pay 3.5% annually or more.
  • Households with large cash reserves: Emergency funds are traditionally considered “dead money,” earning little to no return. But now, a $50,000 cash reserve earning a 4.5% APY generates about $2,250 per year. That can go a long way toward countering inflation.

Dollar impact: Anyone earning interest instead of paying it can earn thousands of dollars more per year in interest income without having to change anything in their portfolios.

 

The Biggest Losers From High Rates

In the investing world, when there are winners, there are also losers.

Here’s who might suffer the most from persistently high interest rates.

  • New homebuyers and those with adjustable-rate mortgages: On a $400,000 loan, a 3% mortgage, which was easily obtainable during the COVID-19 pandemic, meant a monthly payment of about $1,700. But at 7%, that same mortgage jumps to roughly $2,500. Those with existing adjustable-rate mortgages may even see their monthly payments increase when their mortgages reset.
  • Credit card borrowers with balances: At a 15% interest rate, a $10,000 balance will generate $1,500 in interest expense every year if the balance isn’t paid down. But at a 27% interest rate, that same $10,000 debt triggers $2,700 in interest annually, or about $100 more every single month.
  • Auto and personal loan borrowers: Financing a $40,000 vehicle at 7% instead of 3% can add several thousand dollars in total interest over the life of the loan.
  • Small-business owners: Loans and credit lines will remain expensive, squeezing profit margins and limiting expansion for many small-business owners.

Dollar impact: Borrowers are at risk of paying hundreds to thousands of dollars more per month. Total interest costs will accrue more rapidly.

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