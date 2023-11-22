Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Food Stamps: Millions Rely on SNAP Benefits for Thanksgiving — How Eliminating Grocery Tax Could Help Even More

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Happy boy and his grandmother about to eat turkey leg at dining table. stock photo
skynesher / iStock.com

Thanksgiving can be a challenge for the more than 40 million Americans who rely on food stamp benefits because those benefits aren’t always enough to pay for a full Turkey Day spread. It is especially challenging this year due to benefit reductions and budget cuts to food stamp programs across the United States.

In March 2023, the federal government ended emergency food stamp allotments that were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those allotments boosted monthly payments for food stamps, formally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. A total of 32 states planned cuts to SNAP because of the end of emergency allotments, joining 18 others that previously did so.

When the emergency allotments ended, SNAP recipients who qualified for the extra money saw their monthly payments fall by $95 or more. According to some estimates, the average monthly SNAP benefit was reduced by $82 a month per person.

Meanwhile, at least four states — Alaska, Arkansas, Maryland and New Jersey — have seen their SNAP enrollments decline this year for reasons that range from stricter eligibility requirements to a lack of awareness about who is eligible.

The combination of food stamp cuts and inflation have led to longer lines at food banks in cities such as Atlanta and Houston this Thanksgiving, though other places have seen a rise in SNAP enrollments that should help beneficiaries put a turkey on the table.

Make Your Money Work for You

One of those states is Illinois, which has seen a recent rise in households that qualify for SNAP, according to the Illinois Policy Institute. It cited data showing that in September 2023, the number of families relying on food stamps rose by more than 5,600 from the previous year.

More than 1 million Illinois families will “have turkey on the table” this Thanksgiving thanks to SNAP benefits, the Policy Institute reported. That’s up by more than 200,000 from the months leading up to the pandemic.

Illinois families who qualify for SNAP would get a boost in spending power if lawmakers there would eliminate the state’s 1% grocery tax. Illinois is one of only 13 states that impose the tax, according to the Policy Institute. It’s the only state among the 10 most populous with a grocery tax.

As the Policy Institute noted, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended the 1% tax for a year in his “election-year budget,” though it was later reinstated.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Here’s How Families Worth $50M+ Are Passing on Their Generational Wealth

Wealth

Here's How Families Worth $50M+ Are Passing on Their Generational Wealth

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Average American Spends This Much on Utility Bills — See How You Stack Up

Money

Average American Spends This Much on Utility Bills -- See How You Stack Up

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Manage Your Money Better Than You Are Right Now

Money

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Manage Your Money Better Than You Are Right Now

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2023: 9 Things Boomers Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $500,000

Money

Retirement 2023: 9 Things Boomers Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $500,000

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Collecting Rare Coins Can Help You Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

How Collecting Rare Coins Can Help You Build Generational Wealth

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Money

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Are Old Navy’s Black Friday Hours and Best Deals?

Money

What Are Old Navy's Black Friday Hours and Best Deals?

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want to Work? Try These 6 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Daily

Money

Retired But Want to Work? Try These 6 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Daily

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: 6 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

Money

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: 6 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford — 5 Costs To Cut First

Money

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford -- 5 Costs To Cut First

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much More You Spend on Christmas Than Thanksgiving, Which State Spends Most and 3 More Holiday Finance Factoids

Wealth

How Much More You Spend on Christmas Than Thanksgiving, Which State Spends Most and 3 More Holiday Finance Factoids

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

Money

10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Florida City Has the Highest Inflation in the US — 2 Factors Impacting Costs

Money

This Florida City Has the Highest Inflation in the US -- 2 Factors Impacting Costs

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

Wealth

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!