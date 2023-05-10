Categories

Government Employees Sue Biden Saying Debt Ceiling Statute Is Unconstitutional, Ask Yellen To Keep Borrowing

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13906321n)United States President Joe Biden arrives to speak with the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House after meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican of California), US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat of New York), US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat of New York), and US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) in the Oval Office to discuss the debt limit.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

With debt ceiling talks stalled following a meeting on May 10 between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a government workers’ union is allegedly suing Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Bloomberg reported.

The National Association of Government Employees (NAGE), which represents 75,000 federal agency and military employees, is suing the president and treasury secretary via a suit filed in a Boston federal court. NAGE is saying the Debt Ceiling Statute is unconstitutional — and that Biden and Yellen should not have the power to choose which bills to pay if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.

“While not challenging here in principle the controversial proposition that Congress can limit the indebtedness of the United States, plaintiff asserts that Congress may not do so without at least setting the order and priority of payments once that limit is reached, instead of leaving it to the president to do so,” the lawsuit stated.

With the lawsuit, NAGE is looking to ensure that the Biden administration could not suspend federal government operations or furlough government employees if the U.S. defaults on its debts.

Experts have said that defaulting on public debt could have “disastrous consequences” for our nation’s economy. Yellen previously stated that failing to raise the debt ceiling could create an “economic catastrophe,” CBS News reported.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
