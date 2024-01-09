Advertiser Disclosure
How the Middle Class is Financially Different Now Than in the 70s

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The financial landscape for the middle class has undergone significant transformation since the 1970s. Several factors, including economic, societal, and technological changes, have reshaped what it means to be middle class today. Let’s explore the key differences that set apart the middle-class experience of the current era from that of the 1970s.

1. Changes in Income and Wages

1970s: According to the Census Government report, “The median money income of all families in 1970 was about $9,870”, which when adjusted for inflation is around $76,000. The post-World War II economic boom had led to a period of relative prosperity. Wages were generally in sync with productivity growth, which meant that as the economy grew, so did the incomes of the middle class.

Today: The Census Government report also noted, the average United States income is around $72,000 in 2022–despite increases in worker productivity, real wage growth has stagnated for the middle class. This disparity is partly due to global competition, automation, and a decline in union power.

2. Cost of Living and Inflation

1970s: The 70s were marked by high inflation, especially during the latter part of the decade. However, the cost of key life expenses like healthcare, education, and housing was relatively lower compared to average incomes. As for the early 70s, things such as buying a home was on the much cheaper end. In 1970 a new home cost around $30,000, about $223,000 adjusted for inflation.

Today: If you wanted to buy a new home today, the average cost is about $330,000, an over $100,000 difference from 1970. While inflation rates have been generally lower and more stable, the cost of essential services have also gone up. Housing prices, healthcare costs, and college tuition have increased at rates far outpacing general inflation, making these essential aspects of middle-class life less affordable.

3. Employment Patterns

1970s: Job security was more robust, and it was common for individuals to spend their entire career with one employer. Pensions were a standard part of retirement planning.

Today: The gig economy, contract work, and frequent job changes are more commonplace. Traditional pensions have given way to 401(k) plans, shifting the burden of retirement savings from employers to employees.

4. Technology and Consumer Behavior

1970s: The technology boom was in its infancy, and consumer spending was driven by different priorities. Expenses on technology-related products and services were minimal.

Today: Consumer Technology Association Technology conducted a study on tech spending, reporting US consumers spent a whopping $497 billion on tech last year. Middle-class families now allocate a substantial portion of their income to internet services, smartphones, streaming services, and other tech-related expenses.

5. Educational Attainment and Debt

1970s: Higher education was more accessible and affordable, and it was less common to incur significant student loan debt.

Today: There’s a higher premium on education, with more middle-class jobs requiring advanced degrees. This shift has led to ballooning student loan debts, significantly impacting the financial freedom of younger generations.

6. Women in the Workforce

1970s: The participation of women in the workforce was growing but still not as prevalent. Single-income households were more the norm, with the man typically being the sole earner.

Today: Dual-income households have become necessary for maintaining a middle-class lifestyle, partially driven by the increased participation of women in the workforce.

7. Social Mobility

1970s: The possibility of upward social mobility was a key feature of the middle class, with many people able to improve their economic status through hard work and opportunity.

Today: Economic mobility has become more challenging, with a growing sense that the traditional “American Dream” is harder to achieve. The wealth gap has widened, making it more difficult for the middle class to experience significant financial growth.

Conclusion

The middle class of today faces unique challenges that were less pronounced in the 1970s. While technology and globalization have opened new opportunities, they have also brought about increased competition and financial pressures. Understanding these changes is crucial for policy-making and for individuals striving to maintain or achieve a middle-class lifestyle in today’s world.

