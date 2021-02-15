Impeachment by the Numbers: 58% of Americans Think Donald Trump Should Have Been Convicted

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock / Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday, the Senate could not muster enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol, though 58% of Americans think he should have been found guilty, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.



— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) 58% of Americans say Trump should have been convicted, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 15, 2021

Here’s what happened by the numbers:

11 million: CNN’s estimate of the number of people who watched the impeachment’s opening arguments on Tuesday

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin S Vineys/AP/Shutterstock (11758692a) Former President Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial for inciting a mob to assault the U.S. Capitol in January. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats to convict him Trump Impeachment Senate Vote - 13 Feb 2021 Kevin S Vineys/AP/Shutterstock / Kevin S Vineys/AP/Shutterstock

56: The number of U.S. senators who voted for the constitutionality of President Trump’s impeachment

3: The number of presidents who were impeached

