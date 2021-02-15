Advertiser Disclosure
Impeachment by the Numbers: 58% of Americans Think Donald Trump Should Have Been Convicted

Ann Logue

By Ann Logue

February 15, 2021
On Saturday, the Senate could not muster enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol, though 58% of Americans think he should have been found guilty, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Here’s what happened by the numbers:

  • 11 million: CNN’s estimate of the number of people who watched the impeachment’s opening arguments on Tuesday
  • $1.83 million: The cost to taxpayers that Roll Call assigned to the January 2020 impeachment of President Trump. The cost of the 2021 impeachment was probably similar; most of the people involved are salaried, so they do not receive overtime.
  • 215: Arrests made so far of people who allegedly attacked the Capitol, according to USA Today
  • 57: The number of U.S. senators who found President Trump guilty on Saturday. This was not enough to delivery a guilty verdict, but it was the most bipartisan presidential impeachment to date.
  • 56: The number of U.S. senators who voted for the constitutionality of President Trump’s impeachment
  • 5: The number of people killed during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
  • 5: The number of attorneys on President Trump’s legal team who quit before the Senate trial began
  • 4: The total number of impeachments against current or former U.S. presidents. Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were all impeached. Richard Nixon was not impeached; he resigned before the process could be completed.

