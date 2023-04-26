Missing Stimulus Checks from 2022? How To Double-Check for Lost Money in Your State

For most Americans, stimulus payments distributed as part of COVID-19 relief efforts have already been sent and spent. But residents in some states still have time to get stimulus money they are owed but never received.

Last month, the IRS announced that it has issued all first-, second- and third-round federal stimulus payments and that you can no longer use the Get My Payment application to check your payment status.

However, some states issued their own stimulus relief in addition to the federal stimulus payments. Here’s a look at how to double-check for lost money in these states, according to various media and government sites.

Alaska

The Alaska Department of Revenue regularly sends out payments to residents as part of the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend program. The most recent payment was $3,284. For more information visit this website.

California

More than 31 million Californians received inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 last year. You can use this online tool to estimate the amount of your payment based on income, filing status and dependents. If you think you’re eligible but didn’t receive a payment by Feb. 14, 2023, call the California Franchise Tax Board at 800-542-9332.

Colorado

To check on your $750 Colorado Cash Back rebate — originally due to be paid by Sept. 30, 2022 — visit the Colorado Department of Taxation website or call 303-951-4996.

Delaware

Stimulus checks for $300 were sent out beginning in May 2022 for Delaware residents who filed 2020 taxes. If you haven’t received your rebate, check the Delaware Department of Finance website.

Florida

Nearly 60,000 Florida households received one-time payments of $450 per child in 2022. If you believe you were eligible but didn’t receive a payment, check with the Florida Department of Children and Families or call 850-300-HOPE.

Georgia

Stimulus checks totaling up to $500 were sent out by the state of Georgia last year. If you have not yet received a payment, visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website.

Hawaii

Certain residents of the Aloha state received stimulus payments of $100 to $300 per family member beginning in August 2022. If you believe you qualify but did not receive a payment yet, check the Hawaii Department of Taxation website or call 808-587-4242.

Illinois

Tax refund checks of up to $300 started going out to qualified Illinois residents in September 2022. If you didn’t receive yours, check the 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates page.

Indiana

The state of Indiana sent out two rounds of stimulus rebates last year. First-round payments of $125 were issued beginning in May 2022, while a second round of $200 payments should have been delivered by the end of October. If you haven’t received a payment yet, check with the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Maine

Some Maine taxpayers were eligible for 2022 relief payments of $850 for individuals or married couples filing separately, or $1,700 for couples filing jointly. If you did not receive a payment, use this online tool provided by Maine Revenue Services.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents who filed their 2021 state tax returns after Oct. 17, 2022, should have received stimulus refunds within a couple of months. For more information on your refund, call 877-677-9727.

Minnesota

Certain frontline workers in Minnesota were eligible to receive one-time payments of $750 last year. Notifications were sent to applicants in August 2022 and payments were distributed in early October. If you haven’t received your money, check the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Refund page.

New Jersey

About 2 million New Jersey households qualified for property tax rebates under the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program. Payments of up to $1,500 were scheduled to be sent out no later than May 2023. For more information check the state’s Division of Taxation website or call 888-238-1233.

New Mexico

New Mexico sent out two rounds of relief rebates to all taxpayers last summer. First-round payments totaled $250 to $500, depending on your filing status. Second-round payments were $500 to $1,000. If you didn’t receive a payment or a notice of final determination, contact the New Mexico Human Services Department at 800-283-4465.

New York

Homeowners in New York State were eligible for up to $1,050 in property-tax rebates as part of a statewide stimulus program, while New York City households got an average of $425. To check on your rebate, visit the New York Department of Taxation’s Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit page.

Oregon

Eligible low-income residents in Oregon who claimed the state’s earned income tax credit on their 2020 state tax returns should have received payments by the end of June 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue. If you think you qualified but have not received a payment, email onetime.assistancepayment@dor.oregon.gov or call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222.

Pennsylvania

Last year, Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program issued payments ranging from $250 to $650 to residents over 65 years old, widow(er)s at least 50 years old, or those with disabilities who were at least 18 years old. If you qualified and haven’t received a payment yet, visit the state’s Where’s My Rebate? page.

Rhode Island

Some Rhode Island households qualified for a Child Tax Rebate of $250 per child. The payments were sent out during the latter half of 2022. Use the Rhode Island Division of Taxation’s online tool to track your payment.

South Carolina

South Carolinians were eligible for a tax rebate of up to $800 in 2022 if they filed a 2021 South Carolina income tax return by Feb. 15, 2023, and owed state income tax for tax year 2021. Depending on when you filed your taxes, you should have received the rebate either by the end of 2022 or in March 2023. Visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to track your payment

Virginia

Virginians received one-time tax rebates in 2022 worth $250 or $500, depending on your filing status. You should have received your payment by the end of last year. If it still has not arrived, visit the Virginia Department of Taxation website or call 804-367-8031.

