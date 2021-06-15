As the Nation Reopens, How Soon Do You Plan To Travel? Take Our Poll

Starting today, California will officially lift capacity and distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities, according to the California Department of Health. As California is one of the last states to fully reopen in accordance with general public health recommendation, the state’s lifting of restrictions raises an important question: How soon will you begin making summer travel plans (if you haven’t already)?

Even with gas prices on the rise, Forbes reports that according to a recent Goodyear poll, 73% of Americans plan to take a road trip before the year’s end. While little to no restrictions on travel may have some feeling uneasy about throwing down on a cross-country vacation — especially with the very same poll indicating that over half of Americans took no road trips in 2020 — what’s your comfort level?

We want to hear from you: With the nation almost fully reopened on a state level, how soon do you plan to travel around the country?

