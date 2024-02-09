Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

There Is a Potato Shortage in the US: What It Means for Your Grocery Bill

3 min Read
By Gina Hagler

They may be called French fries, but they are a tried-and-true American staple right along with hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza — also foods we adopted from other countries. If not converted to fries, then there are the basic mashed potatoes, another enticing side dish.

Unfortunately, there are reports of a potential potato shortage due to weather complications for the harvest. Let’s take a look at what that could mean for grocery prices in America.

Bad Weather Left Crops Damaged

Major potato producers in North America have suffered crop damage due to persistent cold, wet weather. As a result, supplies are being competitively purchased. In October, the cold conditions started affecting Alberta and Idaho farmers, who tried to save as many crops as possible as frost surrounded their potatoes. Worse, snow and rain in North Dakota, Minnesota and Manitoba caused supply loss. Damaged crops result in smaller potatoes.

According to Travis Blacker, the industry-relations director for the Idaho Potato Commission, the demand for French fries continues to be high. When supply cannot meet demand, the prices rise — which is, of course, a negative for consumers. Furthermore, Stephen Nicholson, the senior grains and oilseeds analyst at Rabobank, said that because U.S. exportation of potatoes will drop, the international costs of French fries will also increase.

Just how much damage has been done? The United Potato Growers of Canada estimates 18% of Manitoba’s total planted area was unharvested. Moreover, frost damage affected around 6.5% of Alberta’s potatoes. The Department of Agriculture predicts that output this year will drop 6.1%, the lowest since 2010. Idaho, specifically — the top potato producer in the U.S. — will drop 5.5%.

Make Your Money Work for You

Still, Kevin MacIsaac, the general manager for the United Potato Growers of Canada, ultimately believes that the situation is “manageable,” and that some potatoes will just have to shift to different processing plants. The Canadian East Coast sees better harvests, so Cavendish Farms “isn’t expecting any customer shortages at this time,” said spokeswoman, Mary Keith.

Potato Alternatives To Consider

In the meantime, here are some suggestions for potato replacements for your recipes, should you be affected by the shortage:

  • Carrots: While they appear vastly different, they can easily be made into chips, or even mashed.
  • Cauliflower: If not interested in mashed cauliflower, consider cauliflower rice.
  • Daikon: When cooked, they adopt potato-like qualities.
  • Turnips: These benefit from a similar texture to potatoes.
  • Celery root: Capable of being fried for French fries.

These vegetables can also be steamed, scalloped, roasted, boiled or baked and used in soups, stews or other dishes.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

6 Money Moves You Don’t Know You’re Making That Could Push You Into Poverty

Money

6 Money Moves You Don't Know You're Making That Could Push You Into Poverty

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

TikTok’s Humphrey Yang: 7 Ways To Make an Extra $1,000 Per Month in 2024

Money

TikTok's Humphrey Yang: 7 Ways To Make an Extra $1,000 Per Month in 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Money

10 Reasons You're Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Advice for Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

Wealth

Dave Ramsey's Advice for Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Side Hustles To Help You Gain Financial Stability and Live Life on Your Terms

Side Gigs

5 Side Hustles To Help You Gain Financial Stability and Live Life on Your Terms

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways People Become Poor While Earning a High-End Salary

Money

8 Ways People Become Poor While Earning a High-End Salary

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Highest-Paying Jobs if You Want To Work in Retirement

Money

10 Highest-Paying Jobs if You Want To Work in Retirement

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Forgot To Do With Your Money in 2023 (and How to Do Them in 2024)

Money

5 Things You Forgot To Do With Your Money in 2023 (and How to Do Them in 2024)

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Steps To Escape the Middle Class in 2024

Money

6 Steps To Escape the Middle Class in 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Unusual Coins That Are Surprisingly Worthless — And Why

Wealth

4 Unusual Coins That Are Surprisingly Worthless -- And Why

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Selling

Money

6 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Selling

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 High-Paying Jobs That Are Future-Proof and Will Remain in Demand Over the Next Decade

Money

10 High-Paying Jobs That Are Future-Proof and Will Remain in Demand Over the Next Decade

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Doesn’t Believe a $74K Salary Is Middle Class: Are They Right?

Money

Gen Z Doesn't Believe a $74K Salary Is Middle Class: Are They Right?

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!