Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

When Trump Says He Has ‘Solved’ Inflation, This Is What It Means for You

4 min Read
T. Woods Written by T. Woods
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
United States President Donald J Trump participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com / Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump announced in September that, despite ample evidence to the contrary, “We have almost no inflation anymore.”

The president explained that he has “already solved inflation” for America, and that is evidenced by the fact that “costs are down.” GOBankingRates breaks down the reality of the situation and what that means for your wallet.

Inflation: The Reality

The data (and the everyday costs they reflect) tell a different story. As reported by CNN, the annual inflation rate is at its highest level (2.9%) since January 2025, and that consumer prices continue to raise.

A number of economists have noted that President Trump’s own policies — specifically immigration crackdowns at workplaces, and levying tariffs upon nearly all goods being imported to the United States — are helping to increase the average price of most retail and grocery items, rather than decreasing them.

What does that mean for you? Essentially, it means that you’ll continue paying more at checkout for the time being.

Grocery Prices Will Continue To Rise

As Jay Zigmont, PhD, certified financial planner (CFP) and founder of Childfree Trust Estate Planning, told GOBankingRates, “The Trump administration’s policies have not helped inflation, at least when it comes to groceries. Beef prices are nearly double what they were just five years ago.”

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

“While there may be some areas of the economy where inflation is coming down,” Zigmont continued, “it has not been seen in the average household.”

Specifically, food prices have seen their highest monthly price in nearly three years, spiking by 0.6% from July 2025 to August. A great deal of this was due to tariff-related price hikes. Coffee alone has increased in price by 3.6% between July and August (the largest jump the product has seen since 2011), and as CNN has noted, coffee prices overall are 20.9% higher than they were a year ago.

Produce prices are also on the rise. For instance, tomatoes (most of which are imported from Mexico), were noted to have a 4.5% leap in price from July to August as a result of a 30-year trade agreement with Mexico falling apart.

Elsewhere, President Trump’s immigration policies have shaken the agriculture and food-service industries, both of which rely upon immigrant workers. With the workforces of both industries being thinned out by mass arrests and deportations, labor costs have increased. In turn, food prices have increased, as well.

Clothing And Accessories Are Getting More Expensive, Too

Groceries aren’t the only everyday items getting more expensive. Jewelry prices made their biggest one-month price increase in over 100 years, increasing by 6.8% from July to August. Women’s outerwear followed at 4.4%, and men’s pants and shorts at 4.2%.

The Bottom Line

Despite President Trump’s assertions to the contrary, costs are not down in America. By nearly all metrics, they appear to be increasing at a modest but steady pace. Unless there are significant changes to America’s current tariff or immigration policies, the market will likely continue to respond with gradually higher prices of everyday goods.

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

4 Best Boomer Money Moves in Late 2025

Money

4 Best Boomer Money Moves in Late 2025

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Upper Class by 2030

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth To Be Upper Class by 2030

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You’re Paying for Utilities in Your State

Money

Here's How Much You're Paying for Utilities in Your State

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What the Worst Things You Can Do With Your Money Are — Here’s What It Said

Money

I Asked ChatGPT What the Worst Things You Can Do With Your Money Are -- Here's What It Said

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Inside Some Expensive Celebrity Kitchens (Plus Ways You Can Do the Same Thing for Cheap)

Wealth

Inside Some Expensive Celebrity Kitchens (Plus Ways You Can Do the Same Thing for Cheap)

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered in the Top 1% in 2025

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered in the Top 1% in 2025

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons You Should Not Spend Your Rare $2 Bills

Wealth

4 Reasons You Should Not Spend Your Rare $2 Bills

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Money Habits Millennials Need To Adopt in 2026, Even If Begrudgingly

Money

5 Money Habits Millennials Need To Adopt in 2026, Even If Begrudgingly

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Find an Extra $1K in Your Monthly Budget, According To Rachel Cruze

Money

5 Ways To Find an Extra $1K in Your Monthly Budget, According To Rachel Cruze

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Six Figures Was Once the Sign of Success — What Is It Now?

Wealth

Six Figures Was Once the Sign of Success -- What Is It Now?

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Side Hustles That Could Bump You to the Upper-Middle Class in 2026

Side Gigs

5 Side Hustles That Could Bump You to the Upper-Middle Class in 2026

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Billionaire Bunkers and Private Helipads: 11 Home Upgrades of the Ultra-Rich

Wealth

Billionaire Bunkers and Private Helipads: 11 Home Upgrades of the Ultra-Rich

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Is It Too Late for You To Build Wealth the Easy Way? Here’s What To Do Instead

Wealth

Is It Too Late for You To Build Wealth the Easy Way? Here's What To Do Instead

November 12, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways Your Parents’ Money Advice Will Keep You Broke

Wealth

7 Ways Your Parents' Money Advice Will Keep You Broke

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

22 States in or Near a Recession Right Now — and What It Means for Residents

Money

22 States in or Near a Recession Right Now -- and What It Means for Residents

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 6 Brutally Honest Money Tips To Follow

Money

Suze Orman: 6 Brutally Honest Money Tips To Follow

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page