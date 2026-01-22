Recession Odds Now at 60% — 6 Things To Do With Your Money Right Now

According to a new projection from J.P. Morgan, the odds of a global recession have climbed to 60%, a sharp increase that’s getting the attention of investors, businesses and everyday savers alike.

The warning isn’t about panic, but to help investors stay prepared for what may come. So what’s behind the rising concern, and what should people actually do with their money right now?

What’s Driving the Recession Fears

The main trigger behind J.P. Morgan’s updated forecast is a new wave of U.S. tariffs. Economists have warned that these measures could function like a large tax hike on businesses and consumers, raising costs across a wide range of goods and services.

Tariffs tend to ripple through supply chains. Companies face higher input costs, which are often passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices. At the same time, retaliatory tariffs from other countries can hurt exports and global trade more broadly. Together, these forces weaken business confidence and slow economic activity.

Another key concern is how companies respond to uncertainty. When future costs and demand become harder to predict, businesses often pause hiring, reduce capital spending, and delay expansion plans. That slowdown can spread quickly through the labor market and consumer spending.

Markets are already reflecting some of this anxiety. Volatility has increased, and several major financial institutions have issued similar cautionary notes. While the Federal Reserve could step in with interest rate cuts if growth weakens materially, economists remain unsure whether monetary policy alone would be enough to offset a broad trade-related slowdown.

In short, the risk isn’t one single shock. It’s the combination of policy changes, market reactions, and behavioral shifts that tend to reinforce one another.

What This Means for You

The biggest mistake many people make in moments like this is swinging to extremes. Either they ignore the warning entirely or they rush to make drastic financial moves. The smarter approach is for you to acknowledge the risk and make calm, practical adjustments.

What You Can Do With Your Money Right Now

The goal isn’t to predict the economy perfectly. It’s to make sure your finances are sturdy enough to handle whatever comes next.

Start with your cash buffer: If you don’t already have an emergency fund, this is the time to prioritize one. Aim for at least six months of essential expenses in a high-yield savings account. Cash creates flexibility when uncertainty rises. Revisit your budget: Take a close look at recurring expenses and trim where you can. Locking in lower spending now gives you more breathing room later if layoffs rise or bonuses disappear. Dial back unnecessary risk: This doesn’t mean selling everything or abandoning long-term investments. It does mean reviewing your portfolio and making sure it matches your actual risk tolerance. High-quality, profitable companies and steady dividend payers tend to hold up better in slowdowns than speculative bets. Think carefully about debt: If you carry consumer debt, especially credit cards or adjustable loans, look for ways to reduce or refinance it. High interest costs become more painful when income growth slows. Keep some dry powder: Holding a bit more cash than usual isn’t a failure. It gives you the ability to weather short-term stress and take advantage of opportunities if markets fall. Avoid panic decisions: Trying to time the exact moment of a recession rarely works. History shows that disciplined investors who rebalance thoughtfully and stay invested over the long run usually come out ahead.

The Bigger Picture

A 60% recession probability doesn’t mean a downturn is guaranteed. It does mean the margin for error in the economy is shrinking. Hiring could slow, corporate profits may take a hit, and market swings could be here for a while.

For individuals, the smart move right now is not fear, it’s resilience. Strong savings, manageable debt, diversified investments, and realistic expectations put you in a position to ride out volatility without derailing your long-term goals.

Economic cycles come and go. Preparing for the downside is often what allows people to benefit most when the recovery eventually arrives.