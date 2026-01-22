Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

Recession Odds Now at 60% — 6 Things To Do With Your Money Right Now

4 min Read
Jacob Wade Written by Jacob Wade
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Economic crisis that will affect the world grow of inflation and fuel price stock photo
Leonid Sorokin / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

According to a new projection from J.P. Morgan, the odds of a global recession have climbed to 60%, a sharp increase that’s getting the attention of investors, businesses and everyday savers alike.

The warning isn’t about panic, but to help investors stay prepared for what may come. So what’s behind the rising concern, and what should people actually do with their money right now?

What’s Driving the Recession Fears

The main trigger behind J.P. Morgan’s updated forecast is a new wave of U.S. tariffs. Economists have warned that these measures could function like a large tax hike on businesses and consumers, raising costs across a wide range of goods and services.

Tariffs tend to ripple through supply chains. Companies face higher input costs, which are often passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices. At the same time, retaliatory tariffs from other countries can hurt exports and global trade more broadly. Together, these forces weaken business confidence and slow economic activity.

Another key concern is how companies respond to uncertainty. When future costs and demand become harder to predict, businesses often pause hiring, reduce capital spending, and delay expansion plans. That slowdown can spread quickly through the labor market and consumer spending.

Markets are already reflecting some of this anxiety. Volatility has increased, and several major financial institutions have issued similar cautionary notes. While the Federal Reserve could step in with interest rate cuts if growth weakens materially, economists remain unsure whether monetary policy alone would be enough to offset a broad trade-related slowdown.

In short, the risk isn’t one single shock. It’s the combination of policy changes, market reactions, and behavioral shifts that tend to reinforce one another.

What This Means for You

The biggest mistake many people make in moments like this is swinging to extremes. Either they ignore the warning entirely or they rush to make drastic financial moves. The smarter approach is for you to acknowledge the risk and make calm, practical adjustments.

What You Can Do With Your Money Right Now

The goal isn’t to predict the economy perfectly. It’s to make sure your finances are sturdy enough to handle whatever comes next.

  1. Start with your cash buffer: If you don’t already have an emergency fund, this is the time to prioritize one. Aim for at least six months of essential expenses in a high-yield savings account. Cash creates flexibility when uncertainty rises.
  2. Revisit your budget: Take a close look at recurring expenses and trim where you can. Locking in lower spending now gives you more breathing room later if layoffs rise or bonuses disappear.
  3. Dial back unnecessary risk: This doesn’t mean selling everything or abandoning long-term investments. It does mean reviewing your portfolio and making sure it matches your actual risk tolerance. High-quality, profitable companies and steady dividend payers tend to hold up better in slowdowns than speculative bets.
  4. Think carefully about debt: If you carry consumer debt, especially credit cards or adjustable loans, look for ways to reduce or refinance it. High interest costs become more painful when income growth slows.
  5. Keep some dry powder: Holding a bit more cash than usual isn’t a failure. It gives you the ability to weather short-term stress and take advantage of opportunities if markets fall.
  6. Avoid panic decisions: Trying to time the exact moment of a recession rarely works. History shows that disciplined investors who rebalance thoughtfully and stay invested over the long run usually come out ahead.

The Bigger Picture

A 60% recession probability doesn’t mean a downturn is guaranteed. It does mean the margin for error in the economy is shrinking. Hiring could slow, corporate profits may take a hit, and market swings could be here for a while.

For individuals, the smart move right now is not fear, it’s resilience. Strong savings, manageable debt, diversified investments, and realistic expectations put you in a position to ride out volatility without derailing your long-term goals.

Economic cycles come and go. Preparing for the downside is often what allows people to benefit most when the recovery eventually arrives.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

3 Ways Trump’s Affordability Campaign Could Hurt Your Finances in 2026

Money

3 Ways Trump's Affordability Campaign Could Hurt Your Finances in 2026

January 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Instances Where Taking a Step Back in Your Career Can Lead To a Bigger Paycheck

Money

6 Instances Where Taking a Step Back in Your Career Can Lead To a Bigger Paycheck

January 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Key Points in Trump’s Davos Speech That Will Impact Your Wallet Right Now

Money

3 Key Points in Trump's Davos Speech That Will Impact Your Wallet Right Now

January 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Financial Regrets I Had After Moving From the East to West Coast

Money

3 Financial Regrets I Had After Moving From the East to West Coast

January 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Wealth in 2026

Money

7 Best Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Wealth in 2026

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Rare Coins That Could Be Worth Thousands — Check Before You Spend ‘Em

Wealth

8 Rare Coins That Could Be Worth Thousands -- Check Before You Spend 'Em

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Middle Class and Single: Cost of Living in 50 Major Cities

Money

Middle Class and Single: Cost of Living in 50 Major Cities

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Most Expensive Properties in This Nvidia Billionaire’s Real Estate Portfolio

Wealth

3 Most Expensive Properties in This Nvidia Billionaire's Real Estate Portfolio

January 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Safest Investments To Hold in the Current Trump Economy

Money

3 Safest Investments To Hold in the Current Trump Economy

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Long the Average American Would Have To Work Minimum Wage To Have a Billion Dollars

Wealth

Here's How Long the Average American Would Have To Work Minimum Wage To Have a Billion Dollars

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

A $10K Quarter: This Georgia Coin Is Valuable Because of an Error

Wealth

A $10K Quarter: This Georgia Coin Is Valuable Because of an Error

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Trump’s Tariff Revenues Just Crashed by $3B: 5 Everyday Items That Will Cost Less

Money

Trump's Tariff Revenues Just Crashed by $3B: 5 Everyday Items That Will Cost Less

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Subtle Signs You’ve Quietly Moved Into the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

5 Subtle Signs You've Quietly Moved Into the Upper Middle Class

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

What Net Worth Makes You Rich in America Right Now

Wealth

What Net Worth Makes You Rich in America Right Now

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Trump’s Tariffs: How the Upcoming Supreme Court Decision Will Impact the Price of Gas

Money

Trump's Tariffs: How the Upcoming Supreme Court Decision Will Impact the Price of Gas

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Things the Upper-Middle Class Can Afford That the Rest of Us Can’t

Wealth

4 Things the Upper-Middle Class Can Afford That the Rest of Us Can't

January 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page