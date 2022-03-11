Sam’s Club Now Accepting SNAP EBT Through Scan & Go App

Sam’s Club has announced that SNAP EBT cards are now accepted as a method of payment for digital purchases. The membership-only retail warehouse club says this will make it the first big retailer to support EBT payment for SNAP purchases inside its stores through its Scan & Go service, reports PYMNTS.com.

Sam’s Club announced its Scan & Go service in 2017 at some stores and filed a patent for the tech in 2019. Customers can skip the checkout line by using the retailer’s mobile phone app to scan items as they shop, pay from their phone and show their digital receipt on the way out.

“Each week we receive thousands of written comments from members, including what’s working well and what they would like to see in the future,” Sam’s Club Principal Product Manager Lars Rehder said in a news release. “One request from our members is including EBT SNAP as a payment option within Scan & Go on our mobile app.”

To make sure the EBT SNAP experience is “simple, accessible and seamless,” Sam’s Club worked with the internal checkout service team and with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The retailer says that the Scan & Go app EBT SNAP project is now fully certified.

“We’re laser focused on providing the best experience for our members and this is just another way we’re making the shopping experience at Sam’s Club even more convenient and accessible,” Rehder added.

