New Mexico SNAP Schedule: When Will Benefits Hit NM EBT in March?
New Mexico’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is distributed through the New Mexico EBT Card, or NM EBT for short. The SNAP program in New Mexico, along with other states, provides food stamp cash benefits to low-income and needy families, The program is federally funded, but administered through each state’s own individual program rules and eligibility requirements.
In New Mexico, those eligible for cash benefits can use their EBT card to withdraw cash at ATMs throughout the state. In some other states, they do not allow this as part of their program. The state replenishes EBT card balances once a month on a pre-set schedule.
If you recently applied for benefits, you will be able to receive a partial benefit the day after your application is processed in most cases. From then on, benefits are ongoing and available once a month starting on the first of the month through the 20th. New Mexico uses the last two digits of your Social Security number to determine deposit schedules. Cash benefits, if you are eligible for them, are distributed on the first day of the month, regardless if it falls on a weekend or holiday. Unused benefits are always carried over to the next month.
Here’s how benefits are dispersed based on the last two digits of your SSN:
|SSN ends in
|Benefits available
|11, 31, 51, 71, 91
|1st of the month
|01, 21, 41, 61, 81
|2nd of the month
|12, 32, 52, 72, 92
|3rd of the month
|02, 22, 42, 62, 82
|4th of the month
|13, 33, 53, 73, 93
|5th of the month
|03, 23, 43, 63, 83
|6th of the month
|14, 34, 54, 74, 94
|7th of the month
|04, 24, 44, 64, 84
|8th of the month
|15, 35, 55, 75, 95
|9th of the month
|05, 25, 45, 65, 85
|10th of the month
|16, 36, 56, 76, 96
|11th of the month
|06, 26, 46, 66, 86
|12th of the month
|17, 37, 57, 77, 97
|13th of the month
|07, 27, 47, 67, 87
|14th of the month
|18, 38, 58, 78, 98
|15th of the month
|08, 28, 48, 68, 88
|16th of the month
|19, 39, 59, 79, 99
|17th of the month
|09, 29, 49, 69, 89
|18th of the month
|10, 30, 50, 70, 90
|19th of the month
|00, 20, 40, 60, 80
|20th of the month
Note: The state issues benefits based on a compressed staggered schedule, as well, so be sure to call their SNAP hotline for further clarity at 1-800-432-6217.
