Saving Money / Health
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump Tariffs on Pharmaceuticals Could Spike Costs 100% for Common Meds, Including Entresto to Keytruda

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
An Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony took place in the East Room of the White House in Washington, District of Columbia.
Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com / Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Despite President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff-launching “Liberation Day” being just over a year old — and with the legality of most of those tariffs stricken down by the Supreme Court — the Trump administration surprised the nation on Liberation Day’s first anniversary by announcing new tariffs on many brand-name drugs manufactured outside of the United States. This is a move that could, in the short term, radically increase the prices of your medication.

Trump’s plan? To levy a 100% tariff on pharmaceutical companies that manufacture drugs in foreign countries, rather than in America. It’s a policy designed to reshape the pharmaceutical industry in the long-term by incentivizing American manufacturing and price concessions, with large drug companies being given 120 days (and smaller companies 180 days) to negotiate the construction of American-based pharmaceutical plants to avoid the tariffs, per CNBC. The companies would then have until January 2029 to complete the actual plants.

Some major pharmaceutical companies — like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — have already begun negotiations. Others, however, have yet to make a deal with the administration, and in just four months could be hit with 100% tariffs. That means, essentially, that the drugs made by companies without a deal could literally double in price. If, say, a specific medication costs $50 per bottle, a 100% tariff would increase its cost to $100, with that cost increase being pushed directly onto the consumer.

While a full list of companies (and their medications) that will be hit with the 100% tariff is not yet available, below are just a few drugs manufactured in foreign countries that could double in price by August.

Entresto

  • Price for 60 tablets before tariffs (without insurance): $717.42
  • Price for 60 tablets after tariffs (without insurance): $1,434.84

Easily one of the most widely-used prescription medications for heart failure, Entresto is manufactured by Novartis in Switzerland.

Keytruda

  • Price for 4mL IV solution before tariffs (without insurance): $6,001.54
  • Price for 4mL IV solution after tariffs (without insurance): $12,003.08

Keytruda is one of the bestselling medications globally, and is used for cancer immunotherapy. It’s manufactured in Ireland by Merck.

Lenvima

  • Price for 60 capsules before tariffs (without insurance): $25,142.92
  • Price for 60 capsules after tariffs (without insurance): $50,285.84

Lenvima is a very expensive medication manufactured in Japan by Eisai, and is used to combat thyroid cancer and kidney cancer in older patients.

Ozempic/Wegovy

  • Price for 3mL subcutaneous solution before tariffs (without insurance): $1,011.57
  • Price for 3mL subcutaneous solution after tariffs (without insurance): $2,023.14

While recently famous as a weight-loss solution, Ozempic/Wegovy is a very common treatment for type 2 diabetes in patients over the age of 50, and is manufactured in Denmark by Novo Nordisk.

Editor’s note: Drug prices sourced from Drugs.com.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

9 Dollar Tree Storage Finds That Make Cluttered Rooms Feel Calm Again

Shopping

9 Dollar Tree Storage Finds That Make Cluttered Rooms Feel Calm Again

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Auto Experts Reveal the Most Reliable SUVs in 2026

Saving Money

Auto Experts Reveal the Most Reliable SUVs in 2026

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Five Below Buys That Help Retirees Save Money

Shopping

5 Five Below Buys That Help Retirees Save Money

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Trump Accounts Are a Political Stunt — Here’s Why

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey Says Trump Accounts Are a Political Stunt -- Here's Why

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Old Navy Items Smart Seniors Should Buy in April 2026

Shopping

5 Old Navy Items Smart Seniors Should Buy in April 2026

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Wallet-Friendly Proteins That Are Cheaper Than Liver (and Taste Better)

Saving Money

3 Wallet-Friendly Proteins That Are Cheaper Than Liver (and Taste Better)

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Buying an EV in 2026? 5 Brands the Middle Class Should Consider

Saving Money

Buying an EV in 2026? 5 Brands the Middle Class Should Consider

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Costco Spring Items Seniors Shouldn’t Buy — and Where To Get Them Instead

Shopping

4 Costco Spring Items Seniors Shouldn't Buy -- and Where To Get Them Instead

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Used Cars Under $15K That Experts Say Are Still Worth Buying

Saving Money

5 Used Cars Under $15K That Experts Say Are Still Worth Buying

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Adult Kids Returning Home Cost Boomers $1,474 per Month: 5 Ways To Lower Costs and Show Your Love

Saving Money

Adult Kids Returning Home Cost Boomers $1,474 per Month: 5 Ways To Lower Costs and Show Your Love

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

11 Dollar Tree Spring Items the Middle Class Can Buy for Under $20 Total

Shopping

11 Dollar Tree Spring Items the Middle Class Can Buy for Under $20 Total

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

17 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree for Less Than $5

Shopping

17 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree for Less Than $5

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Used SUVs Worth Every Penny

Saving Money

5 Best Used SUVs Worth Every Penny

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Pickup Trucks To Avoid Buying in 2026

Saving Money

3 Pickup Trucks To Avoid Buying in 2026

April 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars — 4 are Teslas

Saving Money

20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars -- 4 are Teslas

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Spring Must-Haves From Aldi for Retirees

Shopping

7 Spring Must-Haves From Aldi for Retirees

March 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page