Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

22 States in or Near a Recession Right Now — and What It Means for Residents

4 min Read
Nicholas Morine Written by Nicholas Morine
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Hartford, Connecticut, USA downtown cityscape.
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

In a recent Moody’s Analytics report detailed by Realtor.com, a somewhat grim scenario emerged for nearly half of U.S. states — according to Moody’s, those states were either embroiled in a recession or at high risk of entering one.

GOBankingRates dives deep into which states are being affected and what that means if you live in one of them.

States in or Near a Recession

The list of states provided included:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi made a few remarks over the data, noting that D.C., in particular, was being affected by job cuts and the nature of the federal government shutdown.

Further, Zandi noted, there was a bit of a silver lining.

“Southern states are generally the strongest, but their growth is slowing. California and New York, which together account for over a fifth of U.S. GDP, are holding their own, and their stability is crucial for the national economy to avoid a downturn,” he said, although both states were listed as “treading water” as part of the Moody’s infographic.

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

Unemployment Claims Up in Some Potentially Recessionary States

According to data provided by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), collating Department of Labor submissions from individual states, unemployment insurance claims are significantly up in Washington, D.C., as well as in other states singled out by the Moody’s report.

“In D.C. proper, federal continued claims increased over 1,000% from the same time last year. In nearby Maryland, federal claims are up over 500% and federal claims in Virginia are double compared with the same period in 2024,” the EPI reported.

“While the national numbers of continued UI claims are not yet showing up as recessionary, there are clearly pockets of this country that are experiencing greater labor market weakness,” it added. “For example, year-over-year percentage increases in continued claims for the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland are 53%, 29% and 25%, respectively. These states represent three of the five highest year-over-year increases, with Connecticut (47%) and Oregon (27%) being the other two states according to the latest data for the week ending [Sept.] 27, 2025.”

States Entering Recession Could Harm Local Housing Markets

And as Realtor.com senior economist Jake Krimmel pointed out, the effects of a widespread recession hitting so many states at once could center around housing markets — both for prospective buyers as well as existing homeowners looking to make onerous mortgage payments.

“Whether nationwide or localized, recessions are bad for housing markets. The direct effects of an economic slowdown are higher unemployment, less hiring and lower wages — all killers for would-be homebuyers and all warning signs for current homeowners trying to make mortgage payments,” Krimmel said.

Despite this, as Krimmel underscored, it appeared as if — at least for now — the portions of the country which are teetering on the brink of recession, if not already dealing with this economic scenario — notably New York and the rest of the Northeast — appear to have the strongest housing markets in the U.S. at the current juncture.

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

On the other hand, softer housing markets — with Texas, Florida and Arizona being singled out — were simultaneously flagged as having weaker price growth and more sluggish housing inventories, despite being listed by Moody’s as having “still-expanding economies.”

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Suze Orman: 6 Brutally Honest Money Tips To Follow

Money

Suze Orman: 6 Brutally Honest Money Tips To Follow

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

4 Lesser-Known Coins That Are Worth Thousands of Dollars

Wealth

4 Lesser-Known Coins That Are Worth Thousands of Dollars

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Monthly Income Could You Get from 1% of Elon Musk’s Wealth?

Wealth

How Much Monthly Income Could You Get from 1% of Elon Musk's Wealth?

November 10, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do When You Start Making 6 Figures

Money

7 Things You Must Do When You Start Making 6 Figures

November 12, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Net Worth or Income — Which Each Generation Should Focus on Increasing in 2026

Wealth

Net Worth or Income -- Which Each Generation Should Focus on Increasing in 2026

November 12, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Trump Said He’d Cut Energy Prices in Half in 12 Months: Here’s Where They’re at Today

Money

Trump Said He'd Cut Energy Prices in Half in 12 Months: Here's Where They're at Today

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Trump Promises $2K Stimulus Checks, but Are They Legit and Could You Get One?

Money

Trump Promises $2K Stimulus Checks, but Are They Legit and Could You Get One?

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

7 in 10 Workers Have a Side Hustle — Hidden Costs of Multi-Working

Side Gigs

7 in 10 Workers Have a Side Hustle -- Hidden Costs of Multi-Working

November 12, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable Indulgences To Enjoy Despite Inflation in 2026

Money

8 Affordable Indulgences To Enjoy Despite Inflation in 2026

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Men Wait, Women Don’t — Who’s Right When It Comes to This One Financial Tactic?

Money

Men Wait, Women Don't -- Who's Right When It Comes to This One Financial Tactic?

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 3 Rules That Built His Wealth & Can Do the Same for You

Wealth

Warren Buffett: 3 Rules That Built His Wealth & Can Do the Same for You

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Money Tips of 2025 From Suze Orman

Money

10 Best Money Tips of 2025 From Suze Orman

November 12, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

6 Money Moves Wealthy People Always Make Before New Year’s

Money

6 Money Moves Wealthy People Always Make Before New Year's

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Retailers Get You To Spend More During the Holidays

Money

8 Ways Retailers Get You To Spend More During the Holidays

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Here’s Why You Can’t Invest and Pay Off Debt at the Same Time

Money

Dave Ramsey: Here's Why You Can't Invest and Pay Off Debt at the Same Time

November 13, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

3 Financial Advisors Share the ‘Splurges’ That Actually Grew Their Wealth

Wealth

3 Financial Advisors Share the 'Splurges' That Actually Grew Their Wealth

November 14, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page