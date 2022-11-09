Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in November

When it comes to the impact of inflation across America, residents of East Coast states have fared a bit better than the rest of the country. And with the latest wave of stimulus payments hitting bank accounts, locals in this region have even more financial support.

According to Fortune, assessing rates of inflation across 23 major U.S. cities, the outlet found that the Eastern region was faring reasonably well — either staying around the national average of 8.2% (as noted by the Consumer Price Index), or a bit below it.

For example, Boston remains at a rate of inflation of 8.1% while other major cities — like New York City and Washington, D.C. — come in at 6.2% and 6.5%, respectively. Baltimore was one major city above the national average, reporting a 10.2% increase in the price of goods.

But even a 6% increase is significant for many Americans who are struggling with paying for necessary items like groceries and fuel. As CNBC has noted, 63% of workers across the country are already living paycheck to paycheck.

To help combat the effects of inflation, these five East Coast states have been engaged in relief payments. While some are automatic for anyone who filed a state income tax return, others have applicable and approaching (or expired) deadlines. In the case of those facing expired deadlines, however, checks may still be forthcoming for some.

Delaware: Relief Rebate Program

Every adult (18 or older) in the state of Delaware is eligible for a one-time payment of $300 under the state’s Relief Rebate Program. Many already have received a check since they were mailed out in the beginning of May — but for those who haven’t yet gotten a 2022 relief payment, there is still time.

You have to apply for the payment and be eligible (other than the age limit, you will need to have been a resident as of Dec. 31, 2021). The application’s deadline is Nov. 30.

Massachusetts: Chapter 62F Refunds

A full 3 million people living in Massachusetts have started to receive tax refunds this month, equating to about 14% of personal state income taxes paid in 2021. This is due to a tax cap law (known as Chapter 62F) that requires the Department of Revenue to put money back in residents’ pockets when revenues exceed a certain amount.

In 2022, the state had a $3 billion surplus — so now that surplus is being divided among residents. The payments will be made on a rolling basis through mid-December.

New Jersey: ANCHOR Program

The state of New Jersey is providing stimulus money to homeowners and even some renters. Homeowners with a total income of up to $150,000 will receive $1,500, while households with incomes above $150,000 and below $250,000 will receive $1,000. And even renters making under $150,000 may receive $450, if eligible.

An application for the ANCHOR program (which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) needs to be filed with the state’s Division of Taxation by Dec. 30, and payments will start to go out in the spring of 2023.

Pennsylvania: Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Rebates are also going out to homeowners and renters in the state of Pennsylvania — at least to those who are considered low income earners. Most benefits will be pegged at $650 (if you haven’t applied yet already), though some homeowners will see up to $975 based on age, widow/widower status and disabilities. A bonus, one-time rebate may be delivered to claimants who’d filed for the maximum $650 rebate previously, up to $415.

Though payments did start going out in September, not everyone who is eligible for the money has received it yet. To get funds, an application is required, and it must be filed with the state’s Department of Revenue by Dec. 31.

Rhode Island: Child Tax Rebate

Families and parents with children were eligible to take part in Rhode Island’s Child Tax Rebate program, which provides a rebate of $250 per child (up to three children), or $750 total per family. In order to be eligible, you must have been a resident of Rhode Island for all of 2021 and children must still be 18 years of age by Dec. 31. Income limits apply: $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Checks were mailed out in early October for those that filed a 2021 tax return by Aug. 31, and will be sent on a rolling basis for those who filed a return by Oct. 17. The deadline has since closed, but some residents may still be waiting on checks.

