Stimulus Update 2022: These 8 States Are Sending Checks — Is Yours One of Them?

Although plans of additional stimulus funds to help American households during the pandemic have fallen flat in Congress, eight states are providing additional financial help to those who need it most. This help comes in various forms, from gas cards to dull the sting of high fuel costs to tax credits, tax rebates, and cash payments.

Fatherly recently reported on the various programs that states are implementing to help residents. Many of the programs have no income caps to qualify, which means every resident in the state can take advantage of the extra money.

Is your state on this short list and, if so, when can you expect your stimulus money?

California

In an effort to combat gas prices — which have risen 43.6% in the past year according to the recent Consumer Price Index report issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed issuing debit cards to drivers, pre-loaded with $400 to be used for gas. Households could receive one gas card per car, with a limit of two cards per household, Kelley Blue Book reported. If the legislation passes, the cards would be issued in July.

Georgia

Georgia residents could receive a tax rebate for their 2020 and 2021 tax returns thanks to a tax surplus within the state. Single filers and those who are married, filing separately, will receive $250; heads-of-household will get $375, and married couples, filing jointly, should see $500 deposited into their accounts from the state (or added to their tax refund for the year).

Hawaii

Hawaii residents will see cash deposited into their account as part of a tax rebate program, as well, Hawaii News Now reported. The state has a $2 billion budget surplus, which lawmakers are using to deliver a $300 payment to Hawaii taxpayers with a household income under $100,000. Those earning over that threshold will receive $100 per person.

Idaho

Idaho taxpayers will receive a rebate of either $75 or 12% of their 2020 state tax, whichever amount is greater, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Residents must file their 2020 and 2021 tax returns by Dec. 31, 2022, to receive the rebate.

Illinois

Illinois has multiple programs in place to help residents, including a $1.8 billion relief plan that was recently signed into law. The plan for 2023 suspends the state’s grocery tax for a year and freezes the state gas tax for six months, local news site WIFR reported. Individual taxpayers making under $200,000 and those married, filing jointly with income less than $400,000 will receive a tax rebate of $50 per person and $100 per child for up to three children.

Indiana

Also experiencing a budget surplus, the state of Indiana is issuing an Automatic Taxpayer Refund of $125, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. Taxpayers should look for a direct deposit if they filed their Indiana tax return for 2020 prior to Jan. 3, 2022, their 2021 state tax return by April 18, 2022, and have a bank account listed for their tax refund. Residents can expect a paper check mailed in late summer if they did not meet the direct deposit requirements. There are no income limits to be eligible to receive the money.

Maine

Maine residents with an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 (single taxpayers or married, filing separately), $150,000 (head of household), and $200,000 (married, filing jointly) can look forward to a relief payment of $850 mailed by check as early as June 1, 2022. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents should expect to see these “direct relief payments,” per Maine.gov.

New Mexico

New Mexico taxpayers can look forward to three separate payments this summer. First, single filers and those married, filing separately, will receive refundable income tax rebates of $500 in both June and August 2022. Those filing jointly or as head of household will receive $1,000. There are no income limits and as long as taxpayers filed their 2021 Personal Income Tax return, the funds will be deposited automatically or mailed by check. In July, married couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses making less than $150,000 will receive a refundable income tax rebate of $500. Individual filers and married couples filing separately with income less than $75,000 will receive $250. Refundable tax rebates mean that taxpayers will receive the money even if the amount exceeds the amount of state taxes they paid in 2021.

