Stimulus Update: What COVID-Era Programs Will Continue in 2022?

By Vance Cariaga

It’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States, creating economic chaos and leading to a series of federal stimulus programs to help struggling individuals and businesses. Many of those programs have run their course and are no longer available, but a couple remain.

Among the programs that have gone by the wayside are federal stimulus payments and enhanced Child Tax Credit payments. While there has been recent talk that stimulus payments might be revived because of the Omicron variant, many experts doubt that will happen.

It’s also unlikely that another round of enhanced CTC payments — which were last issued on Dec. 15 — will be approved by lawmakers.

Similarly, Americans who received an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits during the pandemic won’t be seeing that again, Charlotte’s WCNC reported. The Labor Department discontinued that program in the fall.

However, there are two COVID-era programs that will continue, at least for a while. One of them is the pause in payments for Americans with federal student loan debt.

On Dec. 22, 2021, the Department of Education extended the student loan payment pause through May 1. It had been set to expire on Jan. 31. According to the department’s Federal Student Aid office, the pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

  • A suspension of loan payments
  • A 0% interest rate
  • Stopped collections on defaulted loans

Another program that will continue is expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Those benefits were due to expire at the end of September, FingerLakes 1 reported. But these 22 states decided to continue paying them every month (check with your state’s appropriate agency to find out how long the enhanced benefits will last):

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

For more information on SNAP benefits in your state, you can check  “EBT in My State” here.

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

