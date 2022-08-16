GO in the Know: New Car Prices Break Records, SNAP Adds Payment Provider & Top Financial News for August 16

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Tell a Joke Day, but unfortunately all the jokes I know are about pizza and I don’t think you’ll like them — they’re too cheesy. Anyway, here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: New Car Prices Break Records, Average Monthly Payment Hits $733

Buying a new car continued to get more expensive in July thanks to rising sticker prices and interest rates, with the estimated typical monthly payment hitting a new record high of $733.

Read the full story here

SNAP Spotlight: Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options

The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases — and great news for SNAP recipients who want more shopping choices.

Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s Interesting: Current EV Tax Credits To End as Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, due to be signed into law on August 16, will have a major impact on electric vehicle tax credits — including a restructuring of credits worth up to $7,500.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Ways To Get Your Old Job Back if You Regret Your ‘Great Resignation’

For anyone wanting their old gig back, all hope is not lost.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates