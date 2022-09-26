Advertiser Disclosure
GO in the Know: Food Stamps Extension, Biggest Retirement Expense & Top Financial News for Sept. 26

By Gary Dudak

It’s National Family Day, so make sure to carve out plenty of time for yours on this Monday … and just a little time to catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: 14 States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022

In most states, the additional benefits provided by the SNAP emergency allotment during the pandemic have already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended them through October 2022. Read the full story here

Retirement Spotlight: This Is the Biggest Expense You’ll Have After You Retire

Although healthcare costs take up an increasingly large chunk of overall expenses in retirement, for most retirees the biggest expense is the same one they faced throughout much of their adult lives: housing. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Women Are More Invested in Financial Wellness Than Ever Before, New Survey Says

Amid a changing macroeconomic landscape, including record high inflation and extremely volatile markets, women’s attitudes toward financial wellness have changed. In fact, a new survey has found that women are more invested than ever in their financial wellness. Read the full story here

Bonus: These 10 Jobs Make Gen Z the Happiest

Can you guess which job is ranked No. 1? Read the full story here

