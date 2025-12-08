Trump Tariffs: 3 Items That Surprisingly Haven’t Increased in Price Since April

Stefania Pelfini la Waziya / Getty Images

In April, 2025, President Donald Trump declared that the United States of America would impose tariffs on virtually every country that trades with America. The toll tariffs are taking on companies this year adds up to a whopping $1.2 trillion with consumers are absorbing most of the costs, according to CNBC.

That being said, Trump’s tariffs have not inflated how much Americans are paying for everything, with a few products that have avoided any hikes in cost. This is primarily because the companies who produce them are eating the costs to keep consumer pricing down.

Here are three items that surprisingly haven’t increased in price since April of this year.

Apple Products

While most tech companies are dealing with rising costs during the holiday, some key consumer electronics might see stable pricing following the April tariffs, according to Richard Barnett, the chief marketing officer at Supplyframe.

Mainstream Apple products, like the iPhone 16 Pro and M4 MacBooks, are good examples of products that have not gone up since the tariffs were imposed.

“Apple might absorb the initial impact of tariffs in the short term and during the holiday season,” Barnett predicted. “But by early 2026, any cost pressures might be shifted to accessories or reflected in less promotional discounts.”

Tea

Michael Cramer, the CEO at Adagio Teas, pointed out that Trump’s mercurial behavior of raising and lowering tariffs by sizable amounts, seemingly on a whim, has needlessly complicated our wholesale customers’ ability to set prices and rationalize inventory. To lessen this uncertainty, Adagio promised to not raise prices this year and absorb the additional costs of tariffs.

“Once the decision was made for wholesale customers, it was natural to extend the same to our retail customers,” Cramer explained. “We sent an email to all last Spring announcing no changes in pricing for all of 2025. The reaction had been overwhelmingly positive, with all showing appreciation for the stability we offered them, despite the turbulent nature of the administration’s tariff policy.”

Meta Products

Meta is expected to follow a similar approach to Apple with promo packaging in Barnett’s professional opinion, noting that the tech company, which encompasses Facebook, may limit promotional bundles for its Quest 3 augmented reality (AR) devices.

Barnett explained that compared to previous years, production and supply chains for AR hardware are now more predictable, which further stabilizes costs.

“Additionally, mixed consumer adoption patterns may guide pricing strategies, incentivizing unchanged pricing,” Barnett stated.