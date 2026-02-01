Trump’s Tariffs: How Much 6 Popular Electronics Have Increased in Price Since April 2025

nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

President Donald Trump’s April 2025 executive orders imposed a 10% baseline tariff on imports from all trading partners, followed by a sharp increase in duties on Chinese electronics. While subsequent negotiations trimmed the very highest tariff rates, per briefing from Congress’s research service, many consumer tech products still face elevated costs. That means shoppers comparing prices since early April are encountering noticeable jumps on some big-ticket electronics, while other categories have moved more modestly.​

According to the Consumer Technology Association or CTA, tariffs on everyday tech could slash U.S. purchasing power by up to $123 billion annually. Per their analysis, here are the most exposed gadget categories on store shelves.

Smartphones

Smartphones sit at the center of Trump’s tariff story because they combine high prices, frequent upgrades and heavy reliance on Chinese production. CTA’s report estimates, highlighted by Variety, suggested tariffs could push average smartphone prices about 31% higher than they otherwise would be. Trade Partnership’s underlying report explained that a baseline universal tariff layered with extra duties on China magnifies costs throughout the phone supply chain.

According to CTA, those added costs ultimately behave like a tax on consumers because most manufacturers and retailers lack room to fully absorb them. For buyers comparing prices since April, that means new flagship models are more likely to launch higher price and discount less aggressively during sales.​

Laptops and Tablets

Laptops and tablets are seeing some of the largest projected price jumps of any mainstream electronics, reflecting deep supply ties to Asia. CTA’s later May update estimated tariffs could lift laptop and tablet prices roughly 34% on average under certain scenarios.

Cognitive Market Research added that even a 10% to 15% tariff on finished laptops and displays nudges retail prices higher while also depressing unit sales. With many students and remote workers depending on frequent upgrades, those compounded increases since April can significantly strain household tech budgets.

Video Game Consoles

Gamers arguably face the harshest modeled price impact because most consoles are imported fully assembled from a small number of overseas hubs. According to CTA, the current tariffs could drive video game console prices about 69% higher if fully passed through to consumers.

Because manufacturers have limited short-term flexibility to shift complex console production, Webgility noted that a big share of added tariff costs likely spills into retail prices. For families eyeing new systems since April, that can translate into higher upfront prices and fewer bundle deals, even as game subscriptions stay comparatively stable.

Televisions and Monitors

Televisions and monitors tell a more mixed story, with long-term deflation now colliding with tariff-driven cost pressure and thinner discounting. Again, CTA’s May analysis estimates tariffs could raise monitor prices roughly 32%, while televisions face smaller increases, around 9%.

OpenBrand’s read of April consumer price data shows communication devices and screens posting a sharp month-over-month jump as discounts became less generous. At the same time, Mashable has tracked noticeable hikes on premium TVs, even if entry-level sets remain relatively affordable thanks to intense competition. That combination means shoppers since April often see fewer doorbuster TV deals, especially on big-screen or high-end models built in higher-tariff countries.​

Connected Smart Home Devices

Connected smart home gadgets, from speakers to thermostats, sit in the middle of the tariff impact spectrum but still matter for everyday budgets. CTA’s tariff works with Trade Partnership groups, these products as “connected devices,” projecting roughly 10% average retail price increases when tariffs persist.

Cognitive Market Research noted that many smart devices rely on semiconductors, radios and lithium-ion batteries still heavily sourced from or assembled in China. Webgility added that new tariffs on electronics imports can push smaller brands, especially to raise prices or trim features, rather than eat margin. Since April, that dynamic often shows up as slightly pricier smart bulbs, cameras and hubs, with fewer multi-pack deals or aggressive introductory promotions.​

Computer Accessories and Peripherals

Keyboards, mice, headsets and other peripherals may not grab headlines, but CTA’s numbers suggest tariffs are quietly inflating their price tags, too. Trade Partnership’s analysis for CTA found that proposed tariffs would raise overall computer accessory prices by about 11% on average.

OpenBrand reported that April saw notable price growth for headphones, printers, ink and related accessories as discounting slowed in response to higher costs. While those increases are smaller than the jumps modeled for laptops or consoles, they accumulate when households replace several accessories during the year. For consumers shopping since April, that means everyday add-ons at checkout are a little more expensive, even if each item’s hike feels subtle.

