Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Florida in 2023?

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
An Empty wallet in the hands of a young man.
perfectlab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. Census Bureau measures poverty by comparing a household’s pre-tax income to a set poverty threshold. This threshold is the amount of money needed to cover basic needs. While some states have different thresholds to account for the higher cost of living, Florida uses the standard federal poverty guidelines to determine who qualifies for government assistance programs, such as SNAP or Medicaid.

According to the Census Bureau, the agency in charge of measuring poverty, the poverty threshold for a family of four in Florida is $29,950, or $14,880 for an individual before taxes. Thresholds vary by the family size and the members’ age. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services uses this threshold to determine who is eligible for certain assistance programs. Under their guidelines, a family of four in Florida is considered at 100% of the federal poverty level if they earn $30,000 or less yearly.

Make Your Money Work for You

In January 2023, the HHS took the 2021 Census Bureau’s poverty thresholds and adjusted them for inflation between 2021 and 2022 using the consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U). For individuals, the income increased from $13,590 in 2022 to the current $14,580 — and hiked upward from $27,750 to $30,000 for a family of four.

The Census Bureau says that although the threshold reflects a family’s needs, it’s intended as a “statistical yardstick” and not as a complete description of what people need. Certain agencies and programs use percentage multiples of the federal poverty level to specify set income limits and household eligibility requirements. For example, many states use 130% of the FPL for food stamp eligibility.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, 12.7% of Florida’s population of over 21.5 million people live in poverty. This is higher than the national average of 11.6%, or 37.9 million people. Florida also has a lower median household income compared to the national median. In Florida, the median household income between 2017 and 2021 was $61,777, and $74,580 nationwide in 2022.

The latest report from the United Way found that in 2021, 32% of Floridian households were ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or earning more than the federal poverty level but not enough to afford basics where they live — and 45% of households were below the ALICE threshold.

Make Your Money Work for You

United Way said the FPL was $26,500 for a family of four in 2021, while the ALICE Household Survival Budget was $66,324. Most ALICE households cannot participate in public assistance programs, even though more than 2 in 5 households in Florida are on the brink of poverty.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Experts Boomers Should Talk to During Retirement

Money

5 Experts Boomers Should Talk to During Retirement

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Dangerous Money Scams To Avoid

Money

6 Dangerous Money Scams To Avoid

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans, Rising Debt and 4 Other Curveballs That Could Contribute to Economic Collapse in 2023

Money

Student Loans, Rising Debt and 4 Other Curveballs That Could Contribute to Economic Collapse in 2023

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Richest County in Every State

Wealth

The Richest County in Every State

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: How To Develop a Portfolio of Retirement Income That Lasts Your Entire Life

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: How To Develop a Portfolio of Retirement Income That Lasts Your Entire Life

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Boomer Money Traps That Can Hurt Your Retirement Savings

Money

5 Boomer Money Traps That Can Hurt Your Retirement Savings

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are 6 Things My Clients Don’t Like To Hear — and Why I Tell Them Anyway

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are 6 Things My Clients Don't Like To Hear -- and Why I Tell Them Anyway

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

First Year of Retirement: 7 Ways To Save $100 More Per Week

Money

First Year of Retirement: 7 Ways To Save $100 More Per Week

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Here’s What Your Estimated COLA Would Be in 2024 if ‘Better’ Method Was Used To Calculate Increase

Money

Social Security: Here's What Your Estimated COLA Would Be in 2024 if 'Better' Method Was Used To Calculate Increase

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average 401(k) Is Worth $300K at Retirement Age — How Long It Would Last in These 10 States

Money

The Average 401(k) Is Worth $300K at Retirement Age -- How Long It Would Last in These 10 States

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Living Just on Social Security: 6 Changes You’ll Almost Definitely Have To Make, According to Experts

Money

Living Just on Social Security: 6 Changes You'll Almost Definitely Have To Make, According to Experts

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What These Retirees Wish They’d Known About Retirement in Their 20s

Money

What These Retirees Wish They'd Known About Retirement in Their 20s

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Earn Freebies and Cash as a Product Tester for Amazon

Side Gigs

How To Earn Freebies and Cash as a Product Tester for Amazon

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!