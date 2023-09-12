Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Why the US Will Never Pay Its Debt

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Washington DC - Biden Administration - Money & Politics.
Douglas Rissing / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The United States has a long history of borrowing money to finance various initiatives, from wars to economic stimulus packages. As of 2023, the national debt stands at over $30 trillion, a staggering amount that is almost impossible to comprehend.

While there is much debate about whether the US should make an effort to pay down its debt, the reality is that it is unlikely to ever be fully paid off. Here’s why.

Interest Payments

The US has to pay interest on its debt, and these interest payments are a significant portion of the federal budget. As the debt grows, so does the interest that needs to be paid on it. This means that even if the US were to stop borrowing money tomorrow, it would still owe a significant amount in interest payments.

Economic Growth

The US economy relies on a certain amount of borrowing to fuel economic growth. For example, borrowing money allows the government to invest in infrastructure projects, which creates jobs and stimulates the economy. While it is possible to grow the economy without borrowing, it would be much more difficult and could lead to lower growth rates.

Political Will

There is a lack of political will to make the tough decisions required to pay down the debt. Any effort to pay down the debt would likely require a combination of spending cuts and tax increases, both of which are politically unpopular. Additionally, politicians are often focused on short-term goals, such as winning the next election, rather than long-term fiscal responsibility.

Inflation

Inflation is another reason why the US is unlikely to ever fully pay off its debt. As the value of money decreases over time due to inflation, so does the real value of the debt. This means that even if the US were to pay off a portion of its debt, the real value of the remaining debt would continue to grow due to inflation.

Global Reserve Currency

The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency, which means that many countries hold their foreign exchange reserves in dollars. This creates a demand for US dollars and US debt, which helps to keep interest rates low. If the US were to pay off its debt, it could lead to a decrease in demand for US dollars, which could have negative consequences for the global economy.

While it is important for the US to be fiscally responsible and manage its debt carefully, it is unlikely that the debt will ever be fully paid off. The economic, political, and global factors make it nearly impossible to pay down the debt completely. Instead of focusing on paying off the debt, it may be more productive to focus on managing the debt responsibly and ensuring that it does not grow to unsustainable levels.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

