Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Will Your Wallet Be Affected by the Uber and Lyft Strikes?

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber pickup spot at the airport.
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Thousands of drivers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash were striking across the U.S. on Valentine’s Day, demanding fair pay and better treatment. If the ride-share and food delivery platforms increase drivers’ wages, will consumers pay higher rates?

. This comes after Uber saw its shares hit a record after announcing a $7 billion share buyback.

“While Silicon Valley and Wall Street take an ever-increasing cut of driver earnings, they’re raising rates on passengers, and expecting consumers and workers alike to accept their increasing corporate greed,” according to a news release from Justice for App Workers, a national coalition movement of more than 130,000 rideshare drivers and delivery workers.

Potential wage increases could mean that consumers make up the difference, but ride-share giant Uber claims otherwise.

In response to the strike, Uber told USA Today in a statement that strikes “have rarely had any impact on trips, prices or driver availability.” Lyft also stated that the company constantly works to improve the driver experience, and had recently announced it would guarantee drivers would make 70% or more of rider fares after external fees.

Between 2018 and 2022, Uber’s prices in the U.S. have increased four times the rate of inflation for a total of 83%, according to a Forbes analysis. This is the equivalent of an annual price increase of 17.5% per year. However, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated in the company’s Q4 earnings call that the cost of Uber has increased similarly to other products, but the company is “actively looking to keep a lid on price.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Despite record earnings for ride-share and delivery platforms, drivers struggle to make ends meet. Francisco Magdaleno, a 55-year-old Uber driver living in Los Angeles, told USA Today that on a $50 fare, he only makes $25 and struggles with the region’s high cost of living. 

The publication also noted an average Lyft drivers’ gross hourly pay was $21.44 in the second quarter of 2023, and Uber drivers’ hourly pay was $18.80 in the same period, according to the gig-work data tracking app Gridwise. However, a Lyft white paper stated that drivers earn $30.68 gross per hour of engaged time in the second half of 2023. Khosrowshahi said drivers made $33 per utilized hour in the fourth quarter.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

‘$100K Is Not a Lot of Money’ — This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

Money

'$100K Is Not a Lot of Money' -- This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

Money

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

Wealth

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

Wealth

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Wealthy Elite Do With Their Money (That You Should Be Doing, Too)

Money

7 Things the Wealthy Elite Do With Their Money (That You Should Be Doing, Too)

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Weekly

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Weekly

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Smart Hiding Spots for Your Emergency Cash

Money

6 Smart Hiding Spots for Your Emergency Cash

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

29 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly

Money

29 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich – Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich - Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

Money

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways You Can Go From Broke to Rich in 2024

Wealth

8 Ways You Can Go From Broke to Rich in 2024

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You Need a Side Gig in 2024

Side Gigs

8 Key Signs You Need a Side Gig in 2024

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Making Money

Money

10 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Making Money

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Method is One of the Smartest Ways to Save For Big Goals

Money

This Method is One of the Smartest Ways to Save For Big Goals

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kim Kiyosaki’s Blueprint To Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Money

Kim Kiyosaki's Blueprint To Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!