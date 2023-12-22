Advertiser Disclosure
15 Signs You Should Start That Business

5 min Read
By Martin Dasko
Portrait of happy waitress standing at restaurant entrance and looking at camera.
Ridofranz / iStock/Getty Images

If you’ve been thinking about working for yourself and taking the leap, you’ll want to keep reading. Sometimes the world gives you signs at a pivotal moment to make a massive shift.

If you’re curious, here are the top 15 signs that you’re ready to start that business.

You’re Always Thinking About Solutions

If you’re always looking for solutions instead of complaining about problems, this is a sign that you’re to go through with that business idea. Entrepreneurs are always looking for solutions when others don’t see any. If you can’t stop thinking about how to solve problems, you’re meant to be a business owner. 

You’re a Motivated Self-Starter

You no longer have a boss when you start a business so you’re in control of how you spend your time and energy. If you’re motivated and don’t need a push to start projects and take initiative, it’s time to venture off on your own. 

You Feel the Urge To Help People

If you’re constantly looking for different ways to help people, this is a key indicator that you’re ready to start a business. You never know how many lives your new business could touch until you launch it. 

You’re Not Fulfilled at Your Job

If you’re feeling stuck or peaked at your current gig, it’s time to move on so you don’t get complacent with your skills and work ethic. Starting your own business can give you the fulfillment you want. 

Your Industry Is Laying People Off

You could avoid the inevitable and cut ties with your employer instead of waiting for layoffs to hit. If your industry is going through massive layoffs and job security is a major stress on you, this is a sign that it’s time to start a business. You don’t want to be caught by surprise when your job lays you off and you still haven’t launched that business. 

You Want To Build a Team

If you enjoy bringing people together to build high-performing teams, you should look into starting that business. As an entrepreneur, you must know when to hire and what kind of team members to bring on board. 

The Commute Is a Pain

If your commute is a hassle and wastes most of your time, you’ll want to take that as a sign to cut loose. When you start your own business, you could drastically reduce your commute by working from home or wherever you wish. 

You Have Visions of Creating a Product or Service That Doesn’t Exist Yet

If there’s a product or service that you want to create for your market, the best way to do so is to start a business so that you can be in control of the entire vision. You don’t want to live with the regret of not starting that business when the signs were there. You’ll also have more control and flexibility over what you launch when you work for yourself. 

Your Creativity Has Been Limited

Entrepreneurs are typically creative people who enjoy mental stimulation. If you’re in an environment that doesn’t promote growth or challenge you, then it’s time to leave. You don’t want to spend your best years working for a company that limits your creative energy. You also want to ensure that you work toward your full capacity. 

You’re Not Afraid of Failure

Entrepreneurs are often not afraid of venturing into the unknown and risking failure. If failing doesn’t scare you, it’s time to start that business to see what’s possible. The worst-case scenario is that the market gives you feedback, and you pivot. 

You Enjoy Taking Risks

When you work in a corporate role, you can’t take on many risks, and if you’re someone who embraces risks, then you need to be working for yourself. As an entrepreneur, you can take calculated risks that wouldn’t be an option when tied to a 9-5. 

You Don’t Want To Live With Regrets

There’s nothing worse than wondering about what could’ve been. If you don’t want to have regrets when you’re older, you should take risks right now to be proud of yourself for trying. 

You’re a Natural Leader

If co-workers and friends tend to turn to you for leadership, this is a sign that you’re ready to start your own business. As a business owner, you’ll be leading your team and all of your clients. 

The Time Feels Right

Sometimes, you have a gut instinct telling you it’s time to move on. You have to trust your intuition on some matters. When the time feels right, you want to strike to capitalize on any momentum that you have. 

You Want To Be the Boss

If you’re ready to be in control of all aspects of your work life, it’s time for you to become the boss by venturing off on your own. As a business owner, you’ll be in charge of everything and you won’t have to report to anyone. 

