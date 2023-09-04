12 Best Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Couples who hit retirement age at around the same time usually have decisions to make about where they want to spend their golden years. If you need to get by on a single Social Security check, your first priority will be finding something affordable.

The average Social Security retirement check is $1,790.56 a month as of July 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Trying to pay the bills on that is a challenge no matter where you live, but it’s especially hard where the cost of living is high.

As the AARP reported earlier this year, U.S. Census Bureau data found that a rising number of retirees and retired couples are moving to other states to find cheaper housing. One of the most popular destinations is Michigan, which ranked among the top five states in the country in this regard.

If you and your spouse are thinking about moving to Michigan, here’s a look at the 12 best places to live if you have to get by on a single Social Security check.