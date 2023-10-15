Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Dave Ramsey Says Navigating Relationships Is Part of Wealth-Building — Here’s Why

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
©Dave Ramsey

Your relationship with your family has a bigger impact on your wallet than you may think. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey believes relationships are a vital part of wealth building — and the better you are at navigating this, the better chance you have at winning.

“The biggest problem that most people have with their money and the biggest asset that other people have with their money is your relationships,” he said on The Ramsey Show and posted to X (formerly Twitter). “The better you navigate this, the better chance you got at winning.”

This is especially true in marriage. Money is the number one problem that most couples fight about, and it’s the second leading cause of divorce, Ramsey said in a blog post.

A survey conducted by Bread Financial earlier this year found two-thirds of couples believe they are “financially incompatible,” meaning their spending, investing and saving habits are not aligned, CNBC reported. This can lead to not wanting to talk about money or even “financial infidelity” — hiding purchases from one another.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Money conversations are difficult, but here are Ramsey-recommended steps to building bridges:

Discuss Lifestyle Choices Together

It’s okay to have lifestyle differences. One person may prefer brand-name items, while the other prefers a bargain. However, if your income doesn’t support this, then it’s going to be a big problem. Marriage is about compromise, financial expert Rachel Cruze wrote in a blog post on Ramsey Solutions, and your lifestyle needs to align with your actual income.

Keep Purchases Out in the Open

A 2017 survey conducted by Ramsey Solutions found that one in three of those who argue with their spouse about money confessed they had hidden purchases from their spouse. Couples hiding purchases from one another, secretly opening a bank account or hiding cash can quickly break down financial trust in a relationship.

Be honest about side bank accounts or secret credit cards and recommit to shared financial goals, Cruze recommended.

Set Expectations

Unmet financial expectations can cause conflict in a relationship. Cruze claimed the quickest way to feel unfulfilled and unsatisfied with your spouse is when you expect things to go a certain way, only to find out the reality is quite the opposite. She recommended setting your expectations together, getting your money in order now and making your dreams a reality later.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Best Canadian Cities To Retire on a Budget of Under $5,000 a Month

Money

10 Best Canadian Cities To Retire on a Budget of Under $5,000 a Month

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Kakeibo (The Japanese Art of Saving Money) May Not Work for You

Money

Why Kakeibo (The Japanese Art of Saving Money) May Not Work for You

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Avoid a Layoff? Cut out 3 Industries Poised To Eliminate Jobs in 2023 and Beyond

Money

Want To Avoid a Layoff? Cut out 3 Industries Poised To Eliminate Jobs in 2023 and Beyond

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk Goes By an Established ‘Algorithm’ at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

Wealth

Elon Musk Goes By an Established 'Algorithm' at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

Wealth

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 10 Ways To Save Money When You’re Broke

Money

Jaspreet Singh: 10 Ways To Save Money When You're Broke

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Here’s How To Find Out Early How Much Your COLA Increase Is

Money

Social Security: Here's How To Find Out Early How Much Your COLA Increase Is

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans Are Prioritizing Saving for Kids’ College Over Their Own Retirement: Is This a Mistake?

Money

Americans Are Prioritizing Saving for Kids' College Over Their Own Retirement: Is This a Mistake?

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Market Basket on This Day of the Week

Money

Don't Shop at Market Basket on This Day of the Week

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Aldi

Money

9 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Aldi

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Signs You Are Wasting Too Much Money on Social Media Shopping

Money

5 Signs You Are Wasting Too Much Money on Social Media Shopping

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Money

David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Shares How To Budget for Food, Utilities and 9 More Monthly Expenses

Money

Rachel Cruze Shares How To Budget for Food, Utilities and 9 More Monthly Expenses

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!