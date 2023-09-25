Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Retirement Savings: How You’re Pacing in 2023 on Dual Income With vs. Without Kids — And 5 States Where You’ll Save More

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Rear view of embraced senior couple looking at their family in nature. stock photo
skynesher / iStock.com

Anyone who has kids knows they can bring infinite joy into your life — and a ton of expenses. The average cost to raise a child in the U.S. is $20,813 in 2023, according to a study from SmartAsset. But that cost can push past $30,000 depending on where you live (think California and Massachusetts).

Households without children, of course, don’t have to worry about these expenses. Not only that, but they also tend to earn more than households with children, according to a new study from Rocket Mortgage.

Rocket Mortgage analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data and explored households with dual incomes among people ages 22-35 to compare dual-income households with no kids (DINKs) to dual-income households with kids (DIWKs). Those with kids must have at least one child living with them. The aim was to learn about the different finances of both groups.

Not surprisingly, households with no kids have an easier go of it financially, but maybe by not as much as you might think. Among the survey’s key findings:

  • Dual-income households without kids earn an average of $138,000 a year vs. $129,000 for dual-income families with kids.
  • DINKs contribute about 9% more to retirement savings than DIWKs each year.
  • Nationally, 72% of DIWKs and 59% of DINKs own their homes.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

On average, households without kids save about $4,800 a year for retirement, while those with kids save an average of $4,400. That only amounts to a difference of $400 a year. It can add up over time, however — especially when you factor in the impact of compounding. Over the course of 30 years, for example, the average DINK can build about $12,000 more in retirement savings even before accounting for compounding.

The difference in retirement savings is much greater in states where DINKs have a higher income than DIWKs. For example, in Connecticut — where DINKs outearn DIWKs by about 70% on average — households without kids save an average of $15,900 a year for retirement. That’s more than four times the average savings of $3,100 for those with kids. DINKs in Illinois and Rhode Island save 93% and 50% more than DIWKs, respectively.

But households with children do have certain advantages over their childless counterparts in some parts of the country, either because they earn higher average salaries, have higher home ownership rates or contribute more of their income to retirement savings each year.

Here are five states where households with kids might earn or save more:

  • Hawaii
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Vacations Only the Rich Can Afford

Wealth

Vacations Only the Rich Can Afford

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says This Is the Real Reason Poverty Is Generational in the US

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says This Is the Real Reason Poverty Is Generational in the US

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Shocking Reality of Living on Minimum Wage in 2023 — Is It Possible?

Money

The Shocking Reality of Living on Minimum Wage in 2023 -- Is It Possible?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Money

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Money Mistakes Poor People Make Once a Month

Money

7 Money Mistakes Poor People Make Once a Month

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 — Is It the Right Amount?

Money

Here's How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 -- Is It the Right Amount?

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 — 15 ‘Steady, Profitable’ Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth

Dave Ramsey's Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 -- 15 'Steady, Profitable' Ways To Build Wealth Fast

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: My Main Advice for 2023 Is Still This — Pay Yourself First

Money

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: My Main Advice for 2023 Is Still This -- Pay Yourself First

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

63% Think Retiring at 65 Is Not Financially Possible: Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Money

63% Think Retiring at 65 Is Not Financially Possible: Here's What Experts Have To Say

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ready To Embrace In-Office Work Again? 4 Reasons It May Play in Your Financial Favor

Money

Ready To Embrace In-Office Work Again? 4 Reasons It May Play in Your Financial Favor

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Loan Money to Friends and Family

Wealth

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's Why You Shouldn't Loan Money to Friends and Family

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Boomer on a Budget? Use These 5 Benchmarks To Determine If You’re in a Good Place Financially

Money

Boomer on a Budget? Use These 5 Benchmarks To Determine If You're in a Good Place Financially

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: Here Is the First Thing You Should Do With Each Check

Money

I'm a Social Security Expert: Here Is the First Thing You Should Do With Each Check

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Need to Look at Every Penny from 2009-2023 (Hint: Some are Worth $1,000 or More)

Wealth

Why You Need to Look at Every Penny from 2009-2023 (Hint: Some are Worth $1,000 or More)

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!