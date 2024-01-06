8 Unrecognizable Signs of Growing up Poor

Pekic / iStock/Getty Images

Growing up in poverty often influences one’s behavior, choices, and perspectives in ways that may not be immediately recognizable. Your upbringing can have a long-term impact on your finances. Here are the subtle, often overlooked signs of growing up poor.

1. Resourcefulness and Frugality

One of the less apparent signs of growing up poor is a deeply ingrained sense of resourcefulness and frugality. Individuals who grew up in financially constrained households often develop an ability to make do with less.

They’re skilled at repurposing items, fixing broken things instead of buying new ones, and finding creative solutions to problems that others might solve with money. This frugality extends into adulthood, manifesting as a reluctance to waste anything and a preference for DIY solutions.

2. Discomfort With Luxury and Spending

Another subtle sign is discomfort with luxury and spending. People who grew up poor often feel uneasy in situations where they are surrounded by affluence. They might feel out of place in upscale restaurants or shops, even if they can afford them as adults. This discomfort is also shown in their spending habits. They may find it hard to justify purchasing high-quality items for themselves, always opting for the cheaper alternative, regardless of its durability or suitability.

3. Anxiety About Financial Security

A childhood overshadowed by financial instability can lead to a persistent sense of anxiety over financial security in adulthood. This could manifest as a constant worry about losing one’s job or an obsessive need to save and plan for the future. Even when financially stable, the fear of falling back into poverty can remain a concern, influencing career choices and lifestyle decisions.

Investing for Everyone

4. Educational Overcompensation

Many who grow up poor place an extraordinary emphasis on education as a means to escape poverty. This can lead to a form of overcompensation, where they pursue higher education relentlessly, often taking on significant student loan debt in the process. Their drive for academic achievement is fueled by the belief that education is the key to a better life.

5. Hyper-Awareness of Cost and Value

People who grew up with financial constraints often develop a hyper-awareness of cost and the value of items. They are likely to know the price of everyday items and services and might be adept at calculating costs and savings in their heads. This awareness goes beyond simple budgeting, reflecting a deep-seated need to ensure that every penny is well spent.

6. Skepticism Toward Financial Institutions and Systems

A deep-seated skepticism toward financial institutions and systems is common among those who grew up in poverty. Their experiences with financial scarcity often include negative interactions with banks, lenders, and other financial entities. This can lead to a lack of trust in these systems and a preference for dealing with finances in more tangible ways.

7. Difficulty Accepting Help or Gifts

Individuals who grew up in poverty often develop a strong sense of independence, sometimes to the point of having difficulty accepting help or gifts from others. This trait can be traced back to their childhood experiences where accepting help might have been equated with charity or pity. As adults, they might feel uncomfortable or guilty when offered assistance or presents, preferring to rely on their own means.

Investing for Everyone

8. Subtle Social Cues and Behaviors

Growing up poor can also influence social behaviors and cues. For instance, individuals might display certain behaviors at the dinner table, like eating quickly or ensuring no food is wasted, reflecting habits formed during times of scarcity. They might also display a unique understanding of social dynamics, particularly those relating to class and economic status, which can affect how they interact in diverse social settings.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates