Advertiser Disclosure
Money

Here’s How To Collect Your Share of Google’s $700 Million Play Store Settlement

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Shot of a young woman holding her credit card while using her cellphone at home.
Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Google has agreed to a $700 million settlement following a lawsuit filed by state attorneys general regarding the company’s monopoly tactics with the Google Play Store.

“Google illegally restricted developers and consumers from freely doing business with each other, which harmed everyone who buys and sells apps and in-app products,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a Dec. 19 press release.

“Consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices will be eligible for restitution,” according to the release.

Approximately 102 million consumers were affected, 71.4 million of whom will not need to file a claim in order to benefit from the agreement. Each eligible consumer is entitled to receive at least $2 and may receive additional payments in proportion to their Google Play spending from Aug. 16, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2023.

These eligible consumers will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo or may elect to receive a check or ACH transfer, according to the release.

“No company, no matter how large or powerful, is allowed to corner a market and use its influence to overcharge consumers and smother competition,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Dec. 19 press release. “For too long, Google abused its market share to unfairly raise prices and block developers from selling products in other app stores.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Wilson White, Google vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that Google will pay $630 million into a settlement fund to be distributed for the benefit of consumers and $70 million into a fund that will be used by the states.

As part of the settlement, Google is restricted from entering into contracts or enforce provisions that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years. Furthermore, it must allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

Wealth

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Money Moves You Forgot To Make in 2023 — and How Much It’s Costing You

Money

3 Money Moves You Forgot To Make in 2023 -- and How Much It's Costing You

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Over Half of Americans Are Planning for Major Job Changes in 2024

Money

Over Half of Americans Are Planning for Major Job Changes in 2024

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

Money

7 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cutoff for Earnings — What It Means for Your Retirement

Money

Social Security Update: There's a New Cutoff for Earnings -- What It Means for Your Retirement

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Predict a Recession in 2024: 5 Ways To Prepare Your Finances Now

Money

Experts Predict a Recession in 2024: 5 Ways To Prepare Your Finances Now

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Money Moves That Will Bump You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Money

5 Money Moves That Will Bump You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

Money

What's the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Leaving These 12 Assets to Your Heirs

Money

Avoid Leaving These 12 Assets to Your Heirs

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month

Money

28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s Exactly How To Scale Your Business From $0 to $1 Million

Money

Grant Cardone: Here's Exactly How To Scale Your Business From $0 to $1 Million

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cities With Failing Economies and 5 Cities With Thriving Economies

Money

5 Cities With Failing Economies and 5 Cities With Thriving Economies

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!