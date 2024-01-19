Barbara Corcoran Says ‘You Can’t Feel Sorry for Yourself’ After Being Fired — Make These 8 Moves Instead

In a recent Instagram reel that garnered nearly 8K likes in the past week, real estate mogul and celebrity Barbara Corcoran shared a message for those laid off recently, according to The Entrepreneur. She had some advice and words of encouragement to offer:

“I learned you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Corcoran said. “I also learned that there’s always something right around the corner if you’re not hiding out. You’re gonna get something better and remember to send your boss a ‘thank you’ — he’s done you a favor.”

It was reported that within the last week alone, both Google and Amazon conducted more rounds of mass layoffs. If you’ve been affected by recent layoffs in the tech industry or otherwise, here are some smart moves to make now.

8 Moves To Make If You’ve Been Laid Off

Start a side hustle: Side hustles can not only be lucrative but they can also be a lifeline if you find yourself scrambling after a layoff. Think Uber driver, Instacart shopper, pet sitter or dog walker. Side hustles like these are flexible, allowing you to work only when you want to and when your schedule allows. If you’ve spent enough time sending out enough job applications for the day, then you can switch to your side hustle to spend a few hours and make some cash, too. It’s a great idea to also build your own side hustle business while you’re still employed full time. If a layoff happens, you won’t find yourself in a financial dilemma if you can leverage your existing side hustle in the meantime. Cut back on unnecessary expenses: Dining out, vacations, streaming services, new clothes and shoes and spa days are luxuries. These are the types of expenses to cut back on (or eliminate) while you’re searching for new employment. Ultimately, you should be in “survival mode.” This means only spending on what’s necessary: your monthly rent or mortgage payment, utilities, groceries, car payments, healthcare, etc. Get a roommate: If you’re living alone, a job loss can be even scarier. Your rent or mortgage is due whether or not you have cash flow coming in each month. Finding a roommate is a great solution to subsidize your monthly housing costs, even if just temporarily until you land your next job. Sharing expenses with someone else will put more money in your pocket, making it easier to afford your existing everyday expenses without incurring credit card debt. Cook at home: Going out to dinner often or ordering takeout can become a habit. However, buying more groceries and making a concerted effort to cook all (or most) of your meals at home can save you a ton of money. Not only that, eating at home is generally healthier for you. A healthy body and mind are crucial while you’re searching for a new job. Lean on your network for help: One of the best courses of action after a layoff is to start networking within your existing circles. Contacts you’ve made and colleagues you’ve met throughout your working career can be some of the most powerful tools in your job search. Not only might these people know about new or upcoming opportunities at their organizations, but they can also serve as positive references for your new job opportunities. There’s no shame in having the “Open To Work” banner on your LinkedIn page. Sometimes, asking for a little help goes a long way. Dip into your emergency fund: A layoff is the right time to dip into your emergency fund. This will provide you with some financial breathing room while you’re searching for your next opportunity. If you haven’t started an emergency fund already, it’s advisable to set aside at least 3-6 months’ worth of expenses in cash to keep you financially solvent. Apply for unemployment benefits: Applying for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits as soon as you’re laid off is important. This will ensure you receive the weekly benefit you’re entitled to while searching for work. Each state has different guidelines for UI benefits in terms of the maximum amount you can receive each week, as well as in terms of how many weeks you can collect benefits. Take some time for yourself: Facing a layoff can be challenging — not only financially, but also mentally and spiritually. Our jobs and careers are a large part of our everyday lives and identities. Take some time to process, but then get back to applying for new jobs, interviewing, and landing your next opportunity. With persistence, hard work, and time, you’ll land your next job sooner rather than later.

Layoffs are challenging and scary, especially if you’re the breadwinner of your household. You might take it personally but it’s important to realize that a layoff isn’t about your character or work ethic. Stay strong and persevere — making smart moves will help.

