How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State
Navigating the financial landscape of different states can be complex, especially when considering average salaries and state income taxes.
Sourcing data from the most recent statistics of average salary by state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and state income tax data from The Federation of Tax Administration, here’s a comprehensive gallery exploring how much you take home from the average salary in each state, considering their unique tax structures.
1. Alabama
- Annual Average Wage: $50,620
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.32
- State Income Tax: 2%-5% across 3 brackets ($500-$3,001)
Alabama offers a moderate average wage, coupled with a progressive income tax rate. This combination ensures a fair take-home salary for residents.
2. Alaska
- Annual Average Wage: $66,130
- Average Hourly Wage: $31.79
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
Alaska, with its higher average wage and no state income tax, provides an attractive financial proposition for residents, maximizing their earnings.
3. Arizona
- Annual Average Wage: $58,620
- Average Hourly Wage: $28.18
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 2.5%
Arizona’s relatively high average wage, combined with a simple, flat-rate state income tax, simplifies financial planning for its workforce.
4. Arkansas
- Annual Average Wage: $48,570
- Average Hourly Wage: $23.35
- State Income Tax: 0%-4.7% across 5 brackets ($5,100-$87,000)
Arkansas offers a lower average wage, but its scaled income tax system helps in maintaining a reasonable take-home pay.
5. California
- Annual Average Wage: $73,220
- Average Hourly Wage: $35.20
- State Income Tax: 1%-12.3% across 9 brackets ($10,099-$677,275)
California stands out with a high average wage. However, its extensive tax brackets mean that take-home pay varies significantly across different income levels.
6. Colorado
- Annual Average Wage: $67,870
- Average Hourly Wage: $32.63
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.4%
Colorado’s approach combines a high average wage with a straightforward flat tax rate, offering clarity and stability in earnings.
7. Connecticut
- Annual Average Wage: $69,310
- Average Hourly Wage: $33.32
- State Income Tax: 3%-6.99% across 7 brackets ($10,000-$500,000)
In Connecticut, a higher average wage is balanced against a progressive tax system, affecting take-home salaries at various income levels.
8. Delaware
- Annual Average Wage: $62,260
- Average Hourly Wage: $29.93
- State Income Tax: 0%-6.6% across 7 brackets ($2,000-$60,001)
Delaware’s moderate wage levels, combined with a varied tax structure, result in a balanced financial scenario for its residents.
9. Florida
- Annual Average Wage: $55,980
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.91
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
Florida’s absence of state income tax allows residents to fully enjoy their average wages, making it a financially attractive state.
10. Georgia
- Annual Average Wage: $58,000
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.88
- State Income Tax: 1%-5.75% across 6 brackets ($750-$7,001)
Georgia offers a reasonable average wage with a moderately progressive tax system, ensuring a fair distribution of take-home pay.
11. Hawaii
- Annual Average Wage: $61,420
- Average Hourly Wage: $23.35
- State Income Tax: 1.4%-11% across 12 brackets ($2,400-$200,000)
In Hawaii, while the average wage is respectable, the extensive tax brackets mean that residents’ take-home pay can vary greatly.
12. Idaho
- Annual Average Wage: $51,350
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.69
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 5.8%
Idaho’s flat tax rate simplifies financial calculations for its workers, who earn a moderate average wage.
13. Illinois
- Annual Average Wage: $63,930
- Average Hourly Wage: $30.73
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.95%
Illinois offers a high average wage coupled with a flat tax rate, providing financial stability and predictability for residents.
14. Indiana
- Annual Average Wage: $53,500
- Average Hourly Wage: $20.24
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 3.15%
Indiana’s approach, with a moderate average wage and a low flat tax rate, results in a reasonable take-home pay.
15. Iowa
- Annual Average Wage: $53,520
- Average Hourly Wage: $25.73
- State Income Tax: 4.4%-6% across 4 brackets ($6,000-$75,000)
Iowa’s progressive tax system, combined with an average wage, balances out to offer a fair earning potential for its residents.
16. Kansas
- Annual Average Wage: $52,850
- Average Hourly Wage: $25.41
- State Income Tax: 3.1%-5.7% across 3 brackets ($15,000-$30,000)
Kansas maintains a middle ground in terms of average wage and a moderately progressive tax system.
17. Kentucky
- Annual Average Wage: $51,490
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.76
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.5%
Kentucky’s flat tax system and average wage offer a balanced financial situation for its workers.
18. Louisiana
- Annual Average Wage: $50,940
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.49
- State Income Tax: 1.85%-4.25% across 3 brackets ($12,500-$50,001)
Louisiana’s average wage, paired with its tiered tax brackets, provides a moderate financial climate for its residents.
19. Maine
- Annual Average Wage: $55,960
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.90
- State Income Tax: 5.8%-7.15% across 3 brackets ($24,500-$58,050)
Maine offers a higher-than-average wage but also comes with a progressive tax system that impacts take-home earnings.
20. Maryland
- Annual Average Wage: $69,750
- Average Hourly Wage: $33.53
- State Income Tax: 2%-5.75% across 8 brackets ($1,000-$250,000)
In Maryland, a high average wage is somewhat balanced by a wide range of tax brackets, affecting the earnings of different income groups.
21. Massachusetts
- Annual Average Wage: $76,600
- Average Hourly Wage: $36.83
- State Income Tax: 5%-9% across 2 brackets ($8,000-$1,000,000)
Massachusetts stands out with one of the higher average wages in the country, balanced by a relatively steep tax rate for high earners.
22. Michigan
- Annual Average Wage: $58,000
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.88
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.05%
Michigan offers a fair average wage coupled with a low, flat tax rate, making it an attractive state for earners.
23. Minnesota
- Annual Average Wage: $63,640
- Average Hourly Wage: $30.60
- State Income Tax: 5.35%-9.85% across 4 brackets ($30,070-$183,341)
In Minnesota, the average wage is quite competitive, although the state’s progressive tax brackets mean higher earners may pay significantly more in taxes.
24. Mississippi
- Annual Average Wage: $45,180
- Average Hourly Wage: $21.72
- State Income Tax: 0%-5% with a flat rate of 5% on income over $10,001
Mississippi’s lower average wage is somewhat offset by a relatively simple tax structure with a cap at 5%.
25. Missouri
- Annual Average Wage: $54,520
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.21
- State Income Tax: 0%-4.95% across 8 brackets ($1,207-$8,449)
Missouri offers an average wage with a progressive tax system, providing a balanced financial environment for its residents.
26. Montana
- Annual Average Wage: $52,200
- Average Hourly Wage: $25.11
- State Income Tax: 1%-6.75% across 7 brackets ($3,600-$21,600)
Montana’s moderate average wage, combined with a wide range of tax brackets, caters to a broad spectrum of earners.
27. Nebraska
- Annual Average Wage: $55,070
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.48
- State Income Tax: 2.46%-6.64% across 4 brackets ($3,700-$35,730)
Nebraska’s average wage is complemented by a moderately progressive tax system, striking a balance for its workers.
28. Nevada
- Annual Average Wage: $55,490
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.68
- State Income Tax: Nevada does not have a state income tax.
Nevada offers a solid average wage and the added benefit of no state income tax, enhancing take-home pay.
29. New Hampshire
- Annual Average Wage: $62,550
- Average Hourly Wage: $30.07
- State Income Tax: No state income tax, but a 4% flat tax on dividends and interest income only.
New Hampshire’s attractive average wage and limited tax liabilities make it a favorable state for earners.
30. New Jersey
- Annual Average Wage: $70,890
- Average Hourly Wage: $34.08
- State Income Tax: 1.4%-10.75% across 7 brackets ($20,000-$1,000,000)
New Jersey’s high average wage is balanced by a progressive tax system that significantly impacts high-income earners.
31. New Mexico
- Annual Average Wage: $54,400
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.15
- State Income Tax: 1.7%-5.9% across 5 brackets ($5,500-$210,000)
In New Mexico, the average wage is fairly competitive, with a tax system that progresses moderately for higher incomes.
32. New York
- Annual Average Wage: $74,870
- Average Hourly Wage: $36.00
- State Income Tax: 4%-10.9% across 9 brackets ($8,500-$25,000,000)
New York offers one of the higher average wages in the nation, but this is counterbalanced by one of the more complex and higher tax scales, particularly impacting those in the top brackets.
33. North Carolina
- Annual Average Wage: $56,220
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.03
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.75%
North Carolina’s average wage is paired with a straightforward flat tax rate, providing predictability for wage earners.
34. North Dakota
- Annual Average Wage: $55,800
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.83
- State Income Tax: 0%-2.5% across 3 brackets ($44,775-$225,975)
With a moderate average wage and low upper tax bracket, North Dakota offers a financially favorable environment.
35. Ohio
- Annual Average Wage: $56,530
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.18
- State Income Tax: 0%-3.75% across 4 brackets ($26,050-$115,300)
Ohio presents a balanced scenario with a moderate average wage and a relatively low top tax bracket.
36. Oklahoma
- Annual Average Wage: $50,940
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.49
- State Income Tax: 0.25%-4.75% across 6 brackets ($1,000-$7,200)
In Oklahoma, the average wage is complemented by a progressively increasing but capped tax structure.
37. Oregon
- Annual Average Wage: $62,680
- Average Hourly Wage: $30.14
- State Income Tax: 4.75%-9.9% across 4 brackets ($4,050-$125,000)
Oregon’s higher average wage is somewhat balanced by its upper tax brackets, which could impact high earners.
38. Pennsylvania
- Annual Average Wage: $58,470
- Average Hourly Wage: $28.11
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 3.07%
Pennsylvania offers a straightforward flat tax rate, making it easier for earners to anticipate their take-home pay.
39. Rhode Island
- Annual Average Wage: $64,530
- Average Hourly Wage: $31.03
- State Income Tax: 3.75%-5.99% across 3 brackets ($73,450-$166,950)
Rhode Island offers a high average wage and a moderately progressive tax system, catering to a wide range of earners.
40. South Carolina
- Annual Average Wage: $50,650
- Average Hourly Wage: $24.35
- State Income Tax: 0%-6.4% across 3 brackets ($3,200-$16,040)
South Carolina’s average wage is enhanced by a tax system that remains moderate even at the highest bracket.
41. South Dakota
- Annual Average Wage: $49,890
- Average Hourly Wage: $23.99
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
South Dakota’s average wage is complemented by the absence of a state income tax, enhancing the appeal of the wages earned here.
42. Tennessee
- Annual Average Wage: $52,820
- Average Hourly Wage: $25.39
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
Tennessee’s moderate average wage is made more attractive by the lack of state income tax, potentially increasing take-home pay.
43. Texas
- Annual Average Wage: $57,300
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.55
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
Texas offers a competitive average wage and the added benefit of no state income tax, making it a financially favorable state for workers.
44. Utah
- Annual Average Wage: $57,360
- Average Hourly Wage: $27.58
- State Income Tax: Flat rate of 4.65%
Utah’s average wage is paired with a flat state income tax rate, offering a straightforward financial scenario for residents.
45. Vermont
- Annual Average Wage: $59,190
- Average Hourly Wage: $28.46
- State Income Tax: 3.35%-8.75% across 4 brackets ($45,400-$229,500)
Vermont provides a higher average wage, but this is balanced by a progressive tax system with a significant upper tax bracket.
46. Virginia
- Annual Average Wage: $65,590
- Average Hourly Wage: $31.54
- State Income Tax: 2%-5.75% across 4 brackets ($3,000-$17,001)
In Virginia, a higher average wage is accompanied by a moderately progressive tax system, impacting higher earners more significantly.
47. Washington
- Annual Average Wage: $72,350
- Average Hourly Wage: $34.79
- State Income Tax: No state income tax, but a 7% long-term capital gains tax on profits of $250,000 or more
Washington’s high average wage is a major draw, especially with no state income tax, though high earners may face capital gains tax.
48. West Virginia
- Annual Average Wage: $49,170
- Average Hourly Wage: $23.64
- State Income Tax: 2.36%-5.12% across 5 brackets ($10,000-$60,000)
West Virginia offers a lower average wage, but its tax brackets are relatively moderate, making it a balanced choice.
49. Wisconsin
- Annual Average Wage: $56,120
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.98
- State Income Tax: 3.5%-7.65% across 4 brackets ($13,810-$304,170)
Wisconsin’s moderate average wage is coupled with a progressive tax structure, affecting higher-income earners more.
50. Wyoming
- Annual Average Wage: $54,440
- Average Hourly Wage: $26.17
- State Income Tax: No state income tax
Wyoming’s average wage benefits from no state income tax, potentially increasing the attractiveness of earnings in this state.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.